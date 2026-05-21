Miami Baseball Tops Boston College Behind Complete Team Effort, No. 2 ranked Georgia Tech On Deck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Miami Hurricanes baseball team (38-17) advanced to the ACC Tournament semifinals with an 8-2 win over fourth-seeded Boston College Thursday afternoon at Truist Field, securing the 100th career victory for J.D. Arteaga as Miami’s head coach.

Miami right-hander Lazaro Collera (4-3) earned the win after bouncing back from a tough first inning to toss five innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out four.

Boston College starter A.J. Colarusso (5-4) was charged with the loss after surrendering six runs on nine hits across five innings of work.

Boston College struck early Thursday afternoon, plating two runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead over Miami after one inning.

“Great team effort – something we’ve been doing all season (is) answering back [after falling behind 2-0],” coach J.D. Arteaga said. “Good, solid defense. Bullpen was outstanding, four shutout innings there at the end. So we are in good shape with our bullpen going into Saturday’s game.”

The Eagles capitalized with two outs as Jack Toomey lined an RBI single to right field, scoring Mainolfi from second base. After Toomey advanced into scoring position on the throw, Kyle Wolff followed with an RBI double into right-center to extend the lead to two.

Miami answered quickly in the top of the second inning, erupting for four runs on five hits to jump out to a 4-2 lead over Boston College.

Freshman designated hitter Dylan Dubovik sparked the rally with a leadoff single before Gabriel Milano followed with a base hit to left field, putting runners on the corners. Vance Sheehan then drove in Miami’s first run with an RBI groundout to score Dubovik and cut the deficit to one.

Three batters later, Fabio Peralta gave the Hurricanes the lead, launching a two-run homer to left field to plate Milano and make it 3-2, Miami.

“Put a good swing on the ball, eventually it will fly out,” Peralta said. “It feels great, first home run of the season. I was telling guys, playoffs, when it matters most, the big stage. Everything on the line, perfect time, it feels great.”

The Hurricanes applied more pressure as Jake Ogden and Max Galvin each singled, and after a wild pitch moved the runners into scoring position, Ogden crossed the plate on another wild pitch to cap the four-run frame.

The Hurricanes added on again in the fourth inning with their second homer of the afternoon. After Derek Williams lined a two-out single into center field, Alex Sosa turned on a pitch and blasted a two-run homer to left center field, extending Miami’s lead to 6-2 with his 394-foot shot and 17th homer of the season.

“Just staying within your approach and trusting yourself (is key),” Sosa said.

Miami’s freshman duo of Dylan Dubovik and Gabriel Milano teamed up again in the seventh inning to deliver a much-needed insurance run. Dubovik ripped an RBI single up the middle before Milano followed with a line drive down the right field line. With Dubovik running on contact, the freshman came all the way around to score from first base and extend Miami’s lead to 7-2.

“The freshmen are playing well hitting 5, 6, 7 in the lineup, (Vance) Sheahan in the eighth spot, he had an injury early in the year, then got sick right after, having him there is a luxury,” Arteaga said. “And Fabio at the nine spot is like a second leadoff guy.”

Miami added another insurance run in the top of the eighth as Dylan Dubovik reached on a fielder’s choice, allowing Derek Williams to score and extend the Hurricanes’ lead to 8-2.

“All the credit to Miami,” BC coach Todd Interdonato said. “They played a complete game. … They played elite defense; they were in control the whole time.”

Miami will now face top-seeded Georgia Tech on Saturday, May 23 at 1 p.m. at Truist Field with a spot in the 2026 ACC Championship on the line. The semifinal matchup will be broadcast on ACC Network and WVUM 90.5 FM. Georgia Tech is ranked No. 2 in the nation by Baseball America.

“(We are taking it) one game at a time,” Arteaga said. “We play a really good Georgia Tech team. We didn’t get to play them during the regular seasons, (also didn’t) get to play (other top ACC teams) North Carolina or Virginia.”