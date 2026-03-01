Miami Hurricanes baseball drops another game to Florida

The 17th-ranked Miami Hurricanes baseball team fell to the tenth-ranked Florida Gators, 8-4, Saturday night at Mark Light Field.

Florida improved to 11-1, while Miami fell to 10-2. Florida’s Ricky Reeth (2-0) earned the win in relief, tossing 4.0 innings and allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts.

Rob Evans (2-1) was charged with the loss after allowing five runs on five hits across six innings, striking out a career-high 12 batters.

Miami jumped in front in the first when Derek Williams drove a three-run home run to deep left, his fifth of the season, launching the Hurricanes to a 3-0 lead. Florida responded in the second with four runs on five hits, highlighted by a two-run double from Kyle Jones to take a 4-3 advantage.

Florida stretched its lead in the seventh without notching a hit. After a hit-by-pitch and two walks loaded the bases, a late balk call was issued on Miami reliever Ryan Bilka by the third-base umpire following a flyout to center, allowing Cash Strayer to score from third and push the Gators’ advantage to 5-4.

Miami tied the ballgame in the bottom of the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Daniel Cuvet that scored Michael Torres with a play at the plate, but Florida added three more in the ninth when Ethan Surowiec delivered a three-run home run to left field.

The series finale will take placeSunday at 1 p.m. with live coverage on ACCNX