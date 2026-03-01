Miami Hurricanes baseball drops another game to Florida
The 17th-ranked Miami Hurricanes baseball team fell to the tenth-ranked Florida Gators, 8-4, Saturday night at Mark Light Field.
Florida improved to 11-1, while Miami fell to 10-2. Florida’s Ricky Reeth (2-0) earned the win in relief, tossing 4.0 innings and allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts.
Rob Evans (2-1) was charged with the loss after allowing five runs on five hits across six innings, striking out a career-high 12 batters.
Miami jumped in front in the first when Derek Williams drove a three-run home run to deep left, his fifth of the season, launching the Hurricanes to a 3-0 lead. Florida responded in the second with four runs on five hits, highlighted by a two-run double from Kyle Jones to take a 4-3 advantage.
Top 10
- 1New
Nate Ament
Tennessee star injured
- 2Trending
NFL Combine
RBs show off electric speed
- 3Hot
Jayden Quaintance
Father snaps at Kentucky fans
- 4
Transfer Portal Winners
Outside of Power 4
- 5
NCAA
Tampering to bring penalties
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Florida stretched its lead in the seventh without notching a hit. After a hit-by-pitch and two walks loaded the bases, a late balk call was issued on Miami reliever Ryan Bilka by the third-base umpire following a flyout to center, allowing Cash Strayer to score from third and push the Gators’ advantage to 5-4.
Miami tied the ballgame in the bottom of the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Daniel Cuvet that scored Michael Torres with a play at the plate, but Florida added three more in the ninth when Ethan Surowiec delivered a three-run home run to left field.
The series finale will take placeSunday at 1 p.m. with live coverage on ACCNX