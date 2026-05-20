Miami Hurricanes Baseball Enters ACC Tournament Searching for Postseason Formula

A year ago the Miami Hurricanes baseball team dropped five of its final six regular season games, dropped the ACC Tournament opener, and then won regionals and came a run shy of reaching Omaha in Super Regionals.

So with that perspective, perhaps it’s not the end of the world that Miami dropped three of its final five games heading into ACC Tournament play this year, including losing two of three at Florida State this past weekend. The team will have a chance to regroup in ACC Tournament play that begins today … or else at regionals. No, Miami is not going to host a regional. But the team can be dangerous if the relief pitching can hit a groove … and the defense can show a bit more consistency. The hitting and starting pitching has shown it can be more than good enough to cause opponents problems.

“It was a tough series (at FSU),” coach JD Arteaga said. “We had a chance to take two of three from a top 10 team. Starters pitched well the first and third game, had to close out that first one (blowing a big lead late). That’s one of those things that’s going to happen. It wasn’t due to walks, went right after guys, they got some big hits. That’s part of baseball. We’re really close to where we need to be. We showed we can hang with any team in the country in that environment.”

A big question for Miami as it enters this stretch run is when star 3B Daniel Cuvet (.305, 12 HRs) might return off a stress fracture in his back.

“He’s still day to day,” Arteaga said Tuesday. “Being more active day to day. Just more rest and rehab for the last few weeks. Getting more mobile. He’ll start swinging a light bat today, hitting balls off the tee. Still baby steps.”

He added “He’s a big part of why we’re here. When he’s ready he’ll be out there. Until then we have to figure out how to win without him.”

At 36-17 overall, Miami ended 16-14 in ACC play and is the No. 5 seed. UM had a first round bye and today at 1 p.m. faces Stanford (28-25, 13-17 ACC), which upset Cal (29-26, 12-18 ACC) yesterday afternoon, 11-4. Stanford is led at the plate by Teddy Tokheim (.353, 16 HRs), Cort MacDonald (.351, 3 HRs) and Eric Jeon (.329, 9 HRs). No other player is batting above .285, and UM also must be wary of Rintaro Sasaki’s power (.261, 16 HRs). Friday night starter Toran O’Harran pitched yesterday, and this is a team that typically does not have its starter go deep into games with a mix of pitchers usually working in.

If the Canes advance, double-bye No. 4 seed Boston College (36-20, 17-13 ACC) awaits.

“Every team in the ACC is a great team,” Alex Sosa says. “The conference is so strong. Every game you go into is going to be a good game. It helps prepare you for the regional coming up soon, that environment.”

AJ Ciscar adds, “We’ve dealt with lows here and there this year. The ability to turn the page, move forward (is key). This weekend we lost the series on game 2, turned the page (and won game 3). We’re a very capable team. We understand we need to come to play. … we’re going to be ready to play.”

Miami’s hitting .303 as a team, and with Cuvet out is led by Derek Williams (.389, 15 home runs), Sosa (.335, team high 16 HRs), Jake Ogden (.317, 5 HRs), Brylan West (.304, 5 HRs) and Alonzo Alvarez (.301, 4 HRs). Freshman Gabriel Milano has replaced Cuvet, and has a .305 average with four homers.

“We have to do what we have to do, handle business,” Williams said. “I’ll be as disciplined as I can, not try to do too much.

“Last year we were in a regional, lost in the finals. This (tournament) prepares us for those moments.”

On the mound the team has Rob Evans as the No. 1 starter (9-3, 3.21 ERA, 13 starts) followed by Lazaro Collera (3-3, 5.05 ERA, 11 starts) and Ciscar (5-3, 4.06 ERA, 13 starts).

Evans will pitch game 1 of the tournament.

“It’s exciting,” Evans said. “I trust myself to get the job done. I’m ready to go out there, go to work. … The goal is to get to Omaha.”

Evans and Ciscar both pitched very well at FSU, and Ciscar won’t pitch Thursday if UM advances to face BC due to him pitching Sunday. So it would be Collera pitching vs. the Eagles if Miami wins its first game.

“Rob has been as consistent as you can ask for,” Arteaga said. “He was our best pitcher all fall and spring. Rob has been our guy from day 1, very consistent. A great season for him.

“AJ, great bounce back game for him. Had a great outing, seven strong innings in Tallahassee. You can’t ask for more from those guys.”

The bullpen has been an Achilles’ heel.

Lyndon Glidewell (3-0, 4.15 ERA, 5 saves) took on the closer role after struggles from Ryan Bilka (2-1, 4.76 ERA, 23 appearances), and Glidewell blew a save at FSU this past weekend. Other relievers also struggled, and the team has relied on Jake Dorn (5-1, 5.40 ERA, 27 appearances) a lot in middle relief.

Arteaga says with the pitching staff inconsistent that “Stats are nice – to me the wins and losses and how we do things are more important.”

Errors have also been an issue.

“These guys put in the work every single day,” Sosa said. “These guys – just make the play, we’ll be in a good spot. I’m not too worried about it. I have confidence in our infield.”

A final takeaway from Arteaga?

“Now it’s the best part of the year, postseason play,” Arteaga said. “This first tournament is a test run for the real one that starts next week. Five seed, we get one bye. Six outs from being a three seed. Couple of games we blew there in the ninth inning.

“Ultimately our goal is Omaha, the College World Series. … We are not in a situation where we have to win this tournament to advance to the NCAA Tournament.”