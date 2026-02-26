Miami Hurricanes baseball erupts in ninth inning to complete comeback at FAU

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The 13th-ranked Miami Hurricanes baseball team extended its winning streak to 10 games Wednesday night, defeating Florida Atlantic, 11-7. Trailing 7-5 entering the ninth inning, Miami erupted for seven runs in the top of the frame to seize control and provide enough margin to escape with a road victory.

Miami right-hander Ryan Bilka (1-0) earned the win after tossing 2.0 scoreless innings in relief, allowing three hits while striking out four. Bryan Boully (0-1) was charged with the loss after surrendering seven runs on four hits and four walks in 0.2 innings in the ninth.

Miami (10-0) struck first in the second inning. After Alonzo Alvarez reached on an error and moved into scoring position, Brylan West delivered an RBI single to right field to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead.

The Hurricanes added two more runs in the third. Michael Torres singled and later scored on an RBI single from Alex Sosa. Derek Williams followed with an RBI single of his own, pushing Miami in front 3-0.

Florida Atlantic responded with two runs in the fourth, capitalizing on a defensive miscue from Derek Williams to get within one, and added another run in the fifth on an RBI double to tie the game at three. Miami regained momentum in the seventh when Williams redeemed himself from in the fourth inning and lined an RBI single to right, putting Miami back in the lead, 4-3.

After the Owls scored twice in the seventh and eighth to take a 7-4 lead, Miami tapped back into their offensive attack that’s powered them through the first ten games of the season.

Trailing 7-4 entering the final frame, Miami sent 11 batters to the plate in the ninth. Daniel Cuvet ignited the surge with a two-run home run to deep left field, trimming the deficit to one.

After a pair of walks and an infield single from Alonzo Alvarez to load the bases, FIU transfer Brylan West delivered a two-run double to left center to give the Hurricanes the lead. Jake Ogden later capped the inning with a three-run double to clear the bases, extending the advantage to four and giving Miami some much-needed breathing room.

Bilka returned to the mound in the bottom of the ninth and worked through a jam, as Florida Atlantic loaded the bases with two outs. The right-hander registered a ground ball to second base for the final out, stranding the tying runs and sealing the comeback victory for the Hurricanes.

Miami now turns its attention to No. 10 Florida for a pivotal three-game weekend series at Mark Light Field. Friday’s first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m., with the game set to air on ACC Network