J.D. Arteaga Names Rob Evans Game 1 Starter as Miami Enters NCAA Tournament: `He's The Best Matchup'

The Miami Hurricanes are in Gainesville. The goal now for UM’s baseball team is to get out of Gatorville with the season still ongoing. Miami is the No. 2 seed at the Gainesville regional with Florida No. 1, Troy No. 3 and Rider No. 4. Which means the Canes will face Troy in Game 1 tomorrow at 6 p.m.

“An honor to be here,” coach J.D. Arteaga said today. “It’s not a guarantee anymore (to make regionals). Have to play well and perform just to get here. Now we’re here. Chance to get to next round, get to Omaha, win one game at a time is our goal and win Friday night is what we’re looking forward to.”

Arteaga announced his Game 1 starting pitcher – he’s going with lefty Friday night ace Rob Evans vs. a lefthand hitting dominant Troy. It’s expected the Trojans will go with Friday night starter Benjamin Stubbs (4-3, 5.13 ERA).

“Troy’s lineup looks heavy on the lefthanded side so Rob Evans will start game 1,” Arteaga said. “We’ll go with Rob, the best matchup. He gives us as good a chance as anyone to win. We’re trying to win game 1.”

Arteaga said he hasn’t decided yet who will start on Saturday in Game 2.

“Friday is all we’re focused on,” he said.

Assuming Miami wins, the likelihood is the Gators would be up next – Florida is the No. 8 national seed. Miami lost its only two meetings with UF Feb. 27-28, 7-2 and 8-4. UM last was in the Gainesville Regional in 2021 but never faced UF that year and did not advance.

Even with perhaps Florida looming in Game 2, there’s no looking ahead for Miami. Troy is a dangerous team that is ranked No. 35 in RPI by DI Baseball (Miami is 30th).

“It’s a tough (regional),” Arteaga said. “Every team that’s hosting is hot, had a great season or won their tournament. It doesn’t matter where it’s at. These games are won or lost on the field. All that matters is the next game, and that’s Troy right now.”

It’s been an up-and-down season to this point for Miami, which has a 38-18 record (16-14 ACC) coming off the ACC Tournament. In particular issues that have cost Miami at various points are errors and spotty relief pitching.

The Canes will need to play well this weekend to emerge.

“I feel we have one of the best teams in the country,” Evans says . “At times we may falter, like anybody else.”

The team’s led at the plate by Derek Williams (.376, 15 HRs), Alex Sosa (.332, 17 HRs), Dylan Dubovik (.325, 7 HRs), Jake Ogden (.305, 5 HRs) and Alonzo Alvarez (.323, 6 HRs). Gabriel Milano is also hitting .333 with four homers filling in for injured star 3B Daniel Cuvet (.305, 12 HRs).

“Milano has done a great job, hasn’t been overmatched,” Arteaga said. “Has moved up in the lineup, sixth or seventh. … when his opportunity came he was ready for it.”

Arteaga said this week that Cuvet is still rehabbing off a stress fracture in his back and is not expected to be available.

“It’s exciting (being at regionals),” Sosa said. “After what happened last year, these things anything can happen. It’s exciting to know we have a chance to do that again (advance to Super Regionals like last season). I’m confident in these guys.

On the mound UM’s paced by starting pitchers Evans (10-3, 3.16 ERA), Lazaro Collera (4-3, 4.95 ERA) and AJ Ciscar (5-4, 4.44 ERA).

“It’s a little different for me (pitching game 1 of regionals),” Evans said. “Last year waiting in the bullpen, now it’s I have to set the tone and do what I’ve been doing the whole year, not change what my approach is. I have to take it day by day. … ready to take the ball and get these guys a win.”

Closer Lyndon Glidwell has 5 saves and a 3-0 record with a 4.04 ERA. Middle relief has been a recurring issue all season for this team, with former closer Ryan Bilka (2-1, 4.85 ERA, 24 appearances), Jake Dorn (5-1, 5.14 ERA, 28 appearances) and Jack Durso (0-1, 5.63 ERA, 22 appearances) inconsistent.

“We are 0-0,” Arteaga summed up. “It’s a whole brand new season. … We’re excited about it. My message is have fun. We’ve been talking about this weekend for a very long time, might as well enjoy it and be at our best.”