Is The Miami Hurricanes Baseball Team's Hot Start Real? Florida Series Will Provide Answers

What we know about Miami baseball so far? That they’ve blown out a couple of lesser weekend opponents and had a couple of close midweek games with UCF and FAU, the latter a come-from-behind ninth inning win last night.

Now comes Florida.

It’s the first real test for a Hurricanes team that’s dominated for the most part on its way to a 10-0 start. UF is 10-1 and has won nine in a row. The Canes are ranked No. 22 in the nation by Baseball America; Florida is ranked No. 23.

“This weekend we’re going to learn a lot about both teams,” Miami coach J.D. Arteaga said today. “You’re not going to win the national championship or lose one (this weekend). It’s a big series, I understand, a rivalry, probably plays more into the recruiting side of it than anything else. But it’s really a measuring stick to see where we’re at. However we look this weekend, we have to be better in June. We could sweep this weekend and still have to be better. It’s a measuring stick for where we’re at right now.”

The measuring stick so far is pretty darn good.

The Canes are hitting a ridiculous .374 as a team, in major part due to woeful weekend opponents. UM has smashed 28 home runs in the 10 games (led by six from Daniel Cuvet, tied for most in the nation, five from Alex Sosa and four from Derek Williams). That includes a record-tying nine homers in a cartoon-score 30-5 win over Lafayette Feb. 22.

“When you look at this lineup, everyone is protecting the guy in front of them, and that’s because of how deep this lineup is and what everybody can do,” Sosa said. “You find success when you have those kind of things.”

Now it’s all about Florida, a team that’s won 10 of the last 11 series vs. the Canes (the last time the Canes took a series vs. UF was in 2021.

And perhaps it’s Sosa, an NC State transfer who grew up going to Miami games, that put it in perspective best.

“Growing up as a little kid I came to all the games,” Sosa said. “The UM vs. UF series is the biggest thing in Florida. I can’t wait. It’s everything I dreamed of, have seen as a little kid. To be able to be a part of it this year will be super cool, so I’m excited.”

The Cane offense overall averages 15.5 runs per game. There are more full-time starters batting over .350 than under .300: The only full-time starters that are under .300 are Jake Ogden (.282) and Michael Torres (.286), and leading the way at the plate batting average-wise are Williams (.563, team-high 19 runs scored), Brylan West (.462) and Sosa (.378, team-high 18 RBI).

“Our offense has performed maybe above our expectations,” Arteaga said. “At the same time it’s hiding some of the things we have to improve on whether it’s defense – throw to the wrong base, miss cutoff men, things like that – and pitching, pitching late in games, we have to be better there. There’s definitely a lot we have to improve on.”

Williams says of his personal hot start that “Last year I didn’t have my best start. This year I made it a big goal of mine to have my best start. So in my offseason training I did as much as I could to make sure I had a good start. That contributed to where I am today.”

The pitching staff has also fared well, with a 3.89 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 88 innings pitched. This weekend’s starters will be AJ Ciscar (2-0, 2.46 ERA) on Friday night, Robert Evans (2-0, 6.00 ERA) on Saturday and then Tate DeRias (1-0, 4.50 ERA) Sunday. Closer Ryan Bilka is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA in four appearances.

“(The Gators) are a good team, good lineup, we’re going to have to as a staff, as a whole, go in there, pitch with quality from the get-go,” Ciscar said. “We pitch to our strength, do what we do best and a lot of times that is what helps us win ballgames.”

With reliever Lyndon Glidewell described by Arteaga as “day to day” off injury, the coach has former weekend starter Lazaro Collera (1-0, 4.22 ERA, 2 starts, 2 appearances in relief) with a role coming out of the bullpen and Evans starting his second game.

“We need a little boost there, moved him (Collera) to the bullpen,” Arteaga said, adding of Evans that “Rob was our best pitcher coming up through the whole preseason and intersquads, really dominated our lineup. First start wasn’t his best (vs. Lafayette Feb. 21, allowing four runs in five innings), but sort of typical for a first start, sort of amped up. He’s more of a two-seam sinker, groundball guy and was up in the zone a little bit and really had one bad inning where we had an error at first base and he let it get to him a little bit. … But nowhere near how he’s been throwing, so we expect him to bounce back this weekend and have a better game.”

The Gator challenge is a big one. Like Miami, the team hasn’t faced many real tests, and in the most recent games UF won two games vs. FIU, 17-11 and 11-4. UF’s lone loss was in its first game of the season against UAB in 10 innings, 9-7.

The Canes will need to conquer a lineup that’s hitting .360 with 15 home run in the 10 games. The team’s led by Kyle Jones (.487, team high 19 runs, 13 RBI), Brendan Lawson (.469, 3 HR, team high 19 RBI), Cash Strayer (.424, 2 HR), Ethan Surowiec (.361, 2 HR) and former Cane Blake Cyr (.405, 3 HR), among others.

“We had a little `Good luck’ texts before the season started,” Cuvet said of his former teammate Cyr. “There’s always a good heart there. I wish the best for him, and I’m sure he wishes the best for me.”

Cuvet adds, “We just have to stay in our game, the plan coaches give us. I think we have the talent to do what we need to do. We’re going to be able to adjust throughout the game and be able to come out on top.”

The Florida pitching staff has a 3.92 ERA and Miami will need to find answers for starters Liam Peterson (1-0, 4.15 ERA; had 8-4 record last year with 4.28 ERA), Aidan King (2-0, has yet to allow a run; was 7-2 with a 2.58 ERA as a freshman in 2025) and Cooper Walls (1-0, 4.82 ERA; was Big West Freshman Pitcher of Year last season at Hawaii with 3-3 record and 3.73 ERA).

“We are going to find out how good we really are – all three starters are good, that’s (Florida’s) strength and they are swinging the bat well,” Arteaga said. “They are a good team all-around, have been for a long time, are consistently good, and we have to play good baseball to beat them.”