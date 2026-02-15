Miami Hurricanes Baseball Smashes Program Record with 15-Run Inning in 27-3 Rout of Lehigh

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – In a record-setting performance, the Miami Hurricanes completed a three-game sweep of the Lehigh Mountain Hawks with a 27-3 victory in seven innings Sunday afternoon at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

Miami erupted for 15 runs in the fifth inning, the most runs scored in a single inning in program history. The outburst broke the previous mark of 14 runs set against Mercer in 1988 and gave Miami a huge cushion to secure the sweep.

Sophomore right-hander Tate DeRias (1-0) earned the win for Miami, striking out a single-game program record nine batters over 4.2 innings. He allowed three runs on four hits while issuing three walks in his first victory of the season.

Lehigh starter Shane O’Neill (0-1) took the loss after surrendering three runs on two hits in one inning of work.

Miami broke through with four runs in the second inning. Derek Williams opened the frame with a double and scored on Cian Copeland’s single to right. Michael Torres followed with a two-run single up the middle, and Max Galvin added a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 4-0.

Lehigh trimmed the deficit on a two-run home run in the third, but Miami answered in the fourth. Daniel Cuvet hit a two-run homer to left, his first of the season, and Copeland brought home another run on a groundout to make it 8-2.

The Hurricanes put the game out of reach in the fifth, scoring 15 runs on 11 hits. Miami produced a plethora of RBI hits throughout the inning, including a three-run triple by Fabio Peralta. The Hurricanes sent 19 batters to the plate during the frame.

Gabriel Milano hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning for the first home run of his career before Miami added another run later in the inning on a groundout to cap the scoring barrage.

Miami finished with 27 runs on 22 hits and went 15-for-24 with runners in scoring position. Freshman Alonzo Alvarez had a triple and two doubles in his first career start, while Copeland and Williams each drove in multiple runs.

Miami’s bullpen covered the final 2.1 innings, allowing one hit and striking out three to secure the sweep.

Miami totaled 57 runs across the three-game opening series, the highest total in program history. The Hurricanes drew 8,467 fans to Mark Light Field over the weekend.

Next up for the Hurricanes is a midweek matchup against UCF on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Mark Light Field.