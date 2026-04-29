Miami Hurricanes Baseball Star 3B Daniel Cuvet Out Indefinitely With Stress Fracture

Daniel Cuvet is the big bat in the Miami Hurricanes lineup. But now that bat will be missing for a while. Coach J.D. Arteaga said Wednesday that Cuvet has a stress fracture in his back and will be held out of all physical activity for the next 10 days. Beyond that he will be re-evaluated and try to return at some point.

But, as Arteaga puts it, “He will be out for some time – no timetable to it.”

Cuvet had been struggling with the back issue previously, but the thought was it was a muscular issue.

“He’s been dealing with it all season,” Arteaga said. “It just kind of flared up. We thought it was muscular, he was getting treated for that, and apparently it’s not.”

Cuvet was hitting .305 in 40 starts with 12 home runs, 45 RBI and a team-high 49 runs scored.

Freshman Gabriel Milano is replacing Cuvet. He’s started four games with Cuvet missing this past week – in 13 overall games Milano’s hitting .333 in 24 at bats with three home runs.

“Milano has done a great job at third base,” Arteaga said. “He’s got some big hits, good defense. We are happy there right now.

“He’s a freshman that came in, knew there was no chance he’d play over Cuvet, but you couldn’t tell that in practice. … He makes mistakes like every freshman, but he’s never been down. A great makeup, great attitude guy. When he got his opportunity, he was ready. First at bat, first start at FAU, he hits a home run.”

Asked if he has a sense for if Cuvet can return for regionals, Arteaga responded, “Your guess is as good as mine.”

“I just know where we are at right now is 10 days of no activity, rehab and get it to heal. After that it’s on him getting back into baseball shape. It’s tough not to get any at-bats, (not) see pitching for 10 days and expect to go in there and be Daniel Cuvet right away.”