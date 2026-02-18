Miami Hurricanes baseball continues strong start to season with 6-2 win over Indiana State

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes baseball team secured the victory over the Indiana State Sycamores Wednesday night, 6-2. Freshman Alonzo Alvarez’s go-ahead solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning was the difference maker to push the Hurricanes to a 5-0 start on the season.

Miami left-handed pitcher Rob Evans (1-0) earned the win for Miami after tossing 1.0 inning in relief, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out one and walking one. Hunter Small (0-1) was charged with the loss for Indiana State after surrendering one run on two hits over 1.2 innings, striking out three.

A pitching match for the first third of the evening, the Hurricanes’ bats showed some life as senior outfielder Derek Williams was able to bring Michael Torres on a sacrifice fly, giving the Hurricanes the 1-0 lead. Alvarez then notched an RBI double on 1-1 count to bring in Alex Sosa, giving Miami a 2-0 advantage.

But the Sycamores battled back in the top of the fifth, tying the game at two.

Emil Estrella delivered a two-out RBI double to deep right field, scoring Jorge Cartagena from second. Nick Sutherlin followed with an RBI single up the middle, bringing home Estrella to make the contest even.

But two innings later, in the bottom of the seventh, Alvarez returned to the plate for the Hurricanes to deliver his first home run as a Hurricane. A 352-foot solo shot to left field off the bat from the Brentwood, Calif. native put the Hurricanes back in the drivers seat.

Daniel Cuvet provided a key insurance run in the following inning, driving in Michael Torres, who raced all the way around from first base to extend Miami’s lead to 4-2.

Reigning ACC Player of the Week Derek Williams extended the lead in the eighth inning, launching a two-run home run, his third of the season, to push Miami’s lead to 6-2.

Miami’s bullpen shut the door over the final three innings. Rob Evans only allowed one hit and struck out one across a scoreless seventh. Alabama transfer Packy Bradley-Cooney followed with a clean eighth, surrendering one hit while recording a strikeout, then right-hander Ryan Bilka closed it out in the ninth, retiring all three batters he faced and striking out two to secure the 6-2 victory.

Miami returns to action this weekend for a four-game series against Lafayette, highlighted by a Saturday doubleheader. First pitch for the series opener is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Mark Light Field at Alex Rodriguez Park.