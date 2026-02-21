Miami Hurricanes take Game 1 of doubleheader vs. Lafayette, 14-4

The 23rd-ranked Miami Hurricanes baseball team (7-0) took down the Lafayette Leopards (0-2) in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader, 14-4. Miami scored at least one run in five consecutive innings that showcased a consistent display of dominance against the Leopards.

Miami left hander Rob Evans (2-0) earned the win for Miami after allowing four runs on four hits over 5.0 innings. He struck out 10 and walked one in the outing.

Lafayette starter Trey Deitelbaum (0-1) took the loss for Lafayette, surrendering 12 runs, eight earned, on five hits across 2.1 innings, while walking five.

Miami started its scoring attack early, scoring six runs in its first trip to the plate.

Derek Williams opened the scoring with a two-RBI single to right field, bringing home Michael Torres and Daniel Cuvet while Alex Sosa advanced to third.

Two batters later, Cian Copeland launched a three-run home run to deep center, his first of the season, plating Sosa and Williams to push the lead to 5-0. The Hurricanes added one more run on Fabio Peralta’s RBI groundout to cap the inning and take a 6-0 advantage.

Miami added a run in the second when Cuvet doubled to left center, bringing home Torres to extend the lead, 6-0.

The Hurricanes plated five runs in the third. Jake Ogden was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in a run, Torres followed with a sacrifice fly to left field, and then NC State transfer Alex Sosa delivered a three-run double to score Jailen Watkins, Ogden and Cuvet.

In the fourth, Copeland advanced to second on a steal and later scored on Peralta’s single to left center combined with a Lafayette fielding error.

Cuvet accounted for Miami’s final run in the fifth, leading off the inning with a solo home run to deep left field, his third of the season.

The Hurricanes will look to take the four-game series against the Leopards with game two starting at 6 p.m. Those looking to tune in can do so by watching live at ACCNX or listening live to WVUM 90.5 FM