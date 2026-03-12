Hurricanes Win Another Midweek Matchup, Down UCF in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes baseball team (13-4, 1-2 ACC) took down the UCF Knights by a final score of 9-5 Wednesday evening. With the win, Miami now moves to a perfect 5-0 start in midweek matchups this season.

Miami right-hander TJ Coats (2-0) earned the win for Miami, tossing 1.2 innings of relief. Coats allowed one run on three hits while issuing one walk. UCF right-hander Max Murray (1-1) was charged with the loss after allowing three runs on two hits in one-third of an inning of relief.

The Hurricanes started their offensive fireworks quickly, as on the second pitch of the game, senior Jake Ogden ripped his second home run of the season over the left center field fence, giving the Hurricanes a quick 1-0 lead. But the Knights responded with a solo home run of their own off the bat of Andrew Williamson, tying the game at one a piece.

UCF added another run in the bottom of the third on a fielder’s choice groundout by Zak Skinner, allowing Williamson to score and give the Knights a 2-1 lead.

Miami took advantage of several UCF defensive mistakes to reclaim the lead with a three-run fourth inning. Daniel Cuvet reached base to open the frame after drawing a walk, and Alex Sosa followed with a single to move him into scoring position.

Brylan West then lined an RBI single to bring Cuvet home from second and tie the game at two. A passed ball later allowed Sosa to score and give Miami the lead, before freshman Alonzo Alvarez added a two-out RBI single to cap the rally and push the Hurricanes ahead, 4-2.

Cuvet, in his next at bat in the top of the fifth, would then deliver a much-needed insurance run, scoring Michael Torres from home on an RBI double to the left center field wall, moving the score to 6-2, Miami.

UCF answered in the bottom of the sixth with a three-run inning, highlighted by a three-run home run from freshman Austin Jacobs that trimmed Miami’s lead to 6-5.

Some more help from the Miami bats came in the top of the seventh with another three-run inning.

Cuvet started the rally with an RBI single to center field that scored Ogden from second and moved Torres to third. Derek Williams followed with a single to right that brought Torres home, and Cuvet advanced into scoring position on the play. With the bases loaded later in the inning, Alonzo Alvarez worked a walk to force in Cuvet, extending the Hurricanes’ lead, 9-5.

Miami next travels to Durham, N.C., for a three-game ACC series against Duke. First pitch for Friday’s opener is scheduled for 7 p.m., with the game set to air on ACCNX