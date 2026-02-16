Miami Hurricanes Basketball Surging After Statement Wins Over North Carolina and NC State

The Jai Lucas train keeps on rolling. The Miami Hurricanes coach became the fastest first-time head coach in the ACC to reach 20 wins since Bill Guthridge at UNC in 1997-98. Not bad for a guy in his first role as head coach, right?

And for the Canes team in general, not too shabby upending North Carolina at home and then a tough NC State team on the road the last two games. Everything seems to be coming together for a team Lucas crafted from scratch in recruiting and the portal after he came on board.

At 20-5 overall and 9-3 in the conference, the Canes appear to have an NCAA Tournament destiny ahead.

“Did I expect to win 20? Yes, I did … but we want more,” Lucas said Feb. 16. “We have to keep chipping away, we have a lot of basketball ahead of us. We have to continue to fight for our identity.

“We had eight turnovers against North Carolina and nine against NC State. We do that then we can be in every game and win every game.”

Just as Mario Cristobal’s one-game-at-a-time approach for the Miami football team worked out, Lucas’ vision is the same.

On to the next.

“We have done a good job of building it within,” Lucas said. “We’ve had things happen you can show it comes with winning. There are things that we want that come with winning because we want to win. We have to understand why it’s happening – it’s happening because we did this, put ourselves in this position and have to keep it about us. That’s the most important thing, that this comes back to us, and the foundation of this is why we’re winning.”

The next game up is against Virginia Tech (17-9, 6-7 ACC) Tuesday at 8 p.m. The Hokies were blown out by FSU last game, 92-69, and are desperate for a win in this one to help their NCAA Tournament chances. The team has five players that average in double figures, led by Amani Hansberry (14.7 PPG).

“Virginia Tech is really good, is a tournament team,” Lucas said. “They lost three games on buzzer-beaters, should be a 9, 10 win team in the conference. … I expect them to be desperate.”

For those that want to look a little ahead, the Hokies will be followed by a tough game at Virginia Feb. 21. And then the remaining regular season games are at home vs. BC and Louisville with games on the road vs. FSU and SMU.

The Cavaliers are second in the ACC at 10-2 (22-3 overall), while the Canes are fourth in the conference. BC, FSU and SMU have .500 or worse records in the conference, and Louisville is 19-6 overall and 8-4 in ACC play.

“We are our best version of ourselves with everybody (contributing),” Lucas said.

Indeed it’s been a team effort to this point for the Canes, with several main contributors. Miami’s savior at the end of the most recent game was Tru Washington (11.9 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 1.8 steals), who returned after missing four games to make all three of his game-winning free throws when he was fouled on a long range shot in the final seconds. Malik Reneau continues to be the go-to guy for UM, averaging 20.1 points and 6.6 rebounds.

“He has worked hard since he’s gotten here, you can see there’s a weight been lifted off him, being here, being comfortable,” Lucas said. “He’s done a good job of delivering just day after day. He’s one of the most talented offensive players I’ve ever been around.”

PG Tre Donaldson averages 15.8 points and 6.0 assists, while C Ernest Udeh, Jr. averages 7.0 points and 9.5 rebounds.

The Canes have enjoyed success despite struggling from three-point range (33.3 percent shooting) and at the free throw line (67.2 percent).

Asked about the free throw shooting, Lucas said, “We practice it, will keep practicing it. Will keep shooting. It’s more about quantity. If we can get 32, 34, make 26 we can be really good. Make 19, 20, that’s what we have to do. That’s the way we are built this year. We are built with size, physicality. When you’re built that way you lose some stuff. It doesn’t mean you can’t be good. You shoot 50 percent from the free throw line, make three threes, you can still win.”

He adds that “We are not a bad shooting team, just don’t shoot a lot of threes.”

A final note on Lucas and this team?

Well, in Hurricanes history no UM basketball team has made the NCAA Tournament under a first-year coach.

That streak seems poised to end this year.