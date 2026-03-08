Miami Hurricanes Beat Boston College 5-3 Behind Rob Evans’ Strong Start to Even Series

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The No. 24 Miami Hurricanes baseball team (12-3, 1-1 ACC) evened the three-game series against the Boston College Eagles with a win Saturday night at Mark Light Field, 5-3.

Miami right-hander Rob Evans (3-1) earned the win after delivering a strong start, allowing just one run on two hits over seven innings while striking out eight and walking three.

Boston College starter Tyler Mudd (1-2) was charged with the loss after surrendering five runs, four earned, on four hits across four innings. Miami’s Packy Bradley-Cooney recorded his first save of the season, tossing a scoreless ninth inning to secure the victory.

Miami opened the scoring in the first inning when Alex Sosa drove in Michael Torres, who came home after a fielding error by the Boston College left fielder Owen DeShazo.



Two batters later, Brylan West drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a run, and Dylan Dubovik followed with a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Alex Sosa, giving Miami a 3-0 lead at the end of the first inning.

Boston College started to chip away in the next half inning, plating a run on an RBI ground out from Luke Gallo, moving the score 3-1.

But the Hurricanes’ offensive attack continued the next two frames, with Alex Sosa and Dylan Dubovik notching solo home runs in the third and fourth innings, putting Miami further ahead, 5-1.

Boston College mounted a late push in the eighth inning, scoring two runs to cut into Miami’s lead. After the first two batters were retired on strikeouts, Julio Solier singled to right-center and Ty Mainolfi followed with a double down the left-field line to put runners on second and third.

Nick Wang then lined a two-run double to left-center, driving in both runners and trimming the deficit to two before Miami escaped the inning thanks to catcher Alex Sosa being able to catch Wang trying to steal third base, putting a sharp end to the Eagles’ rally.

Miami handed the ball to Packy Bradley-Cooney in the ninth inning to replace left-hander Jake Dorn, and the right-hander closed the door by retiring Boston College in order. Brylan West added to the defensive effort with a diving stop to end the game, his second standout play in the field during game two of the series.

Miami and Boston College will wrap up the three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mark Light Field. The series finale will be televised on ACCNX and carried on the radio at WVUM 90.5 FM.