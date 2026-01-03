Skip to main content
Miami
Join Now

No Distractions Allowed: Mario Cristobal Has Miami Hurricanes Locked In for Fiesta Bowl, Shares Sat. Take

On3 imageby: Matt Shodell1 hour agocanesport
NCAA Football: Cotton Bowl-Miami at Ohio State
Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal leaves the field following the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Miami is gearing up for the Fiesta Bowl, and don't miss everything Miami coach Mario Cristobal is talking about in advance of it.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
CaneSport
+
+
One subscription: The best Miami Hurricanes coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.