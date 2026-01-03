No Distractions Allowed: Mario Cristobal Has Miami Hurricanes Locked In for Fiesta Bowl, Shares Sat. Take

No Distractions Allowed: Mario Cristobal Has Miami Hurricanes Locked In for Fiesta Bowl, Shares Sat. Takeby: Matt Shodell1 hour agocanesportRead In AppDec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal leaves the field following the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn ImagesMiami is gearing up for the Fiesta Bowl, and don't miss everything Miami coach Mario Cristobal is talking about in advance of it.