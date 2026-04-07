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Mario Cristobal Pushes Miami Hard To Start Week 3 of Spring Practice: "We Need More"

Gary-Ferman-Head-Shot 2by: Gary Ferman1 hour agoCaneSport
NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Miami vs Mississippi
Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mario Cristobal pushes physicality and discipline as Miami enters Week 3 of spring practice with major depth battles across the roster.

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