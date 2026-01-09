Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal and player reaction post Fiesta Bowl vs. Ole Miss

Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal and players weigh in after the Canes’ Fiesta Bowl game vs. Ole Miss.

Tune in for what they are saying:

QUOTES FOR COACH MARIO CRISTOBAL, CARSON BECK, MARK FLETCHER, and JAKOBE THOMAS

COACH CRISTOBAL: Well, guys, thank you for being here. Apologize for the long delay, but obviously a lot of really enthused people out there.

Really proud of our entire organization, first and foremost the players. First and foremost, thank God for this opportunity and being able to come out with a 1-0. Again, it starts with these guys right here and their teammates.

But a lot to cover. I would rather you guys ask the questions and get what you want. Really appreciate your time and thank you for waiting.

Q. Mario, that last touchdown drive, does that kind of sum up your year, what you have been trying to accomplish here at Miami? That no matter what’s going on, somehow, someway you’re going to persevere after Ole Miss went up late for that last touchdown drive.

COACH CRISTOBAL: I think it’s more a reflection of our players and their DNA and the way that they’re wired, how they came into the program and how they’ve continued to develop and evolve.

So it almost seems like the tougher it gets, the better we play. And it’s a testament to them, to their resilience, and their will.

Q. You talked about the resilience. This game was kind of like a resemblance of what y’all were going through in the middle of October and early November. Just penalties, kind of consistently bad plays, but you overcame it. What really took, in those moments leading up to that, to get that consistency and just that resilience with your team?

COACH CRISTOBAL: Honestly, football isn’t complicated; people are. When you start jumping offsides and you get some of these pre-snap penalties, you complicate things for yourself.

I think it’s the simplicity of these guys. They know exactly who they are, and they know what it took to get us to this point and they were not settling for getting to this point just to get here. 1-0 was the objective. They weren’t going to let anything get in the way.

So all they did was do what they do every single day on the Greentree Practice Field and did it to an elite level to finish the game.

Again, I can’t speak more highly or proudly enough of them and their resilience.

Q. Mario, congrats on the win again. Talk a little bit about being the last at-large seed in this thing, a little bit about the format. What do you think this says about this team making it all the way, and just about the format, all the things you guys had to overcome here?

COACH CRISTOBAL: For us, I guess it’s the simplicity of how we just let our play on the field take care of itself, and answer any and all questions.

I know a lot of times, I think narratives take over — I don’t know, popularity, social, the media in general. And this game has never been about that. I think these guys proved that, that after November 1st — 69 days ago, I think is what it was — they made a simple decision to bring energy every single day into the building and just get a little bit better and find a way to be 1-0.

We haven’t been home in a long time. We’ve been on the road for five straight games. And it’s because of their work, their commitment, their belief, and their trust, and the confidence they have in each other.

Q. Carson, Keelan [Marion] didn’t see the ball on that first play, but you kept going back to him. What does that say about the chemistry you guys have built and the connection for you to continue trusting him?

CARSON BECK: Yeah, obviously Keelan is such a talented wide receiver. Early on, I guess in the middle of the season, whenever CJ [Daniels] went down, obviously he had been a huge impact for us early on. When CJ went down, Keelan really started to step up. Our chemistry really started to increase in that middle part of the season.

Ever since then, we’ve been locked in. We’ve been really locked in. He had an unbelievable game tonight. Obviously made some really, really huge plays on third down. Had some explosive catches as well. I’m just super proud of him. He works really hard and he deserves everything that obviously he’s earned.

Q. Mario, Carson [Beck] on third down, if that’s an incompletion, had you made up your mind if you were going to go for the touchdown to win? Or would you send it into overtime?

COACH CRISTOBAL: On second down. We had two timeouts when we had first and goal. We used one after the first down.

So on second down, we elected to pass. That’s a scenario we go over a lot as a staff. If you do that, and let’s say you don’t have anybody open, you can just sail the ball out of bounds. And then on third down, the defense has to defend both the run and the pass.

Again, we as a staff really study those situations a bunch. We obviously trust our players, either way to do it. But it was the right way to strategically attack the opponent and give ourselves the best opportunity for the best look to score.

Q. My question is for all you guys. Looking forward to the next game is going to be in Miami. How special is that for all you guys getting to play a home game, essentially?

MARK FLETCHER: Extremely excited. We always talked about this. The fact that we just took it game by game, worried about just that 1-0. But the fact that we have the opportunity to go back home, just truly blessed.

CARSON BECK: Yeah, obviously, I’m super excited. This whole team is super excited to have the opportunity to play, not only for a national championship, but play in Hard Rock where it’s our home stadium. Man, I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.

Q. Carson, you were on Georgia teams that played in the four-team playoff and won national championships. What has this experience been like? This team this year would not have been on that field. You were given the chance, and now three straight wins. What has this experience of being on this run been like for you?

CARSON BECK: It’s been unbelievable. It’s been unbelievable. Obviously, almost exactly a year ago, I made a decision to come to this university.

I remember me and Coach Cristobal talking on the phone for the first time. I was sitting in Jacksonville in my house in my room, and I just had a big smile on my face and he had a big smile on his face. He said let’s get to work. I believed in his vision. I believed in what he’s been able to build here and add on to the culture of what Miami is.

Man, what an unbelievable year. It was never easy. It was never perfect. There were a lot of ups and downs. There was a lot of adversity that not only I faced individually, but that we faced as a team. We really banded together and showed that we believe in connection; that we just don’t fake it. This team is really a family.

If our team really wasn’t like that, I don’t know if this win happens tonight. We really band together, we believed in each other, and we never flinch in the face of adversity.

Q. I just wanted to ask you about the historic sense of this win. The program came in 0-4 in the Fiesta Bowl. This is the first Fiesta Bowl win for you guys. How does that feel to be able to make that type of history for Miami? And then how do you guys just continue to not let yourselves celebrate too much because you still do have that one last game?

JAKOBE THOMAS: Me personally, tonight is going to be a great night to enjoy it. But tomorrow I get back to work personally. I know a lot of the other guys do the same thing.

We made a promise to each other that we were going to get to this point. And I just know that me, personally, it’s go time, seriously now. It has been. This is the dream, and it’s at home. So it is what it is, and we’re coming.

Q. Coach Cristobal, can you talk about how much Mark [Fletcher] has meant to this program, being a local guy, a guy you kept home? And then for Mark, I wanted to know, you’re part of a team — you’re a local guy and the team — you’re helping to put the team back on the map. What does that mean to you? And, also, did you kind of feel the spirit of your dad here with you tonight?

COACH CRISTOBAL: Mark, when I was recruiting him, I think I had 247 unreturned text messages from Mark Fletcher when he was committed to another school. So I’m glad we kept at it.

He was always a super special person throughout the recruiting process. He became the heart and soul of this team. An unbelievable family. He is a reflection of his family on a daily basis and what he brings to the table.

I don’t know where you start. The reason you want to be a coach is you want to be able to somehow be around such elite human beings like this.

So we’re going to get better, and we still have a lot of work to do. That’s what we’re looking forward to.

MARK FLETCHER: When I decided to come here, I just trusted in Coach Cristobal’s plan. So I guess I answered him — how many messages you said?

COACH CRISTOBAL: 246 unanswered text messages.

MARK FLETCHER: I thought it was 247.

I just trusted his plan. To be where we are now at this point, we have one more to go. We’re just truly blessed for this.

I definitely felt the spirit of my dad, as I always do. And I always got people who are sitting up here with me, they constantly remind me of that.

And we just have a team like that — we have defensive players that come into the offensive huddle in the timeouts just rooting us on and stuff like that. That’s just what it’s all about.

Just how Carson [Beck] said, this is a really family, a real family. I’m just truly blessed to be on this team. Truly blessed, and I love them.

Q. Jakobe, I wanted to ask you about the offense. Miami’s offense held the ball for 41 minutes in this game. And just you being a defensive guy, could you sense that during the game? How much do you feel like it helped you guys as it relates to trying to deal with the Ole Miss offense and what they do?

JAKOBE THOMAS: Yeah, we knew those guys ran tempo a lot. I’m extremely appreciative that the offense was able to do what they did tonight. Obviously, it gave us time to get a win, really get corrections done. Allowed us to make a lot of adjustments.

But at the same time, as Mark [Fletcher] just said, when they hold the ball that long, I can’t sit on the bench and sit over there and talk to coaches and DBs. I have to stand up. I have to be a part of that, because it’s so special what they do and how much they believe in each other and how much they believe in us.

I go over in the huddle and it’s not me trying to root anybody on. I just love being in there. I love being around those guys and seeing the grit and all the hard work that they put in. For you guys to finally see, it’s just amazing. Guys like CC and guys that I talk to day-to-day in Carson [Beck], one of my best friends. Seeing Vanilla Vick take off in the end zone the last couple of seconds. It was amazing to see.

Q. Coach, I spoke with Andre Johnson, Reggie Wayne, Edgerrin James after the game, they were just so excited about you guys and this program. Can you just talk about having them around? They said it was important for them to come around because guys showed up for them. Can you just talk about the importance of those guys showing? If any of you guys want to talk about seeing those guys on the sideline, does that really kind of give you guys some juice and some pride in knowing those guys are showing up for you? It’s important for them to show up for you guys.

COACH CRISTOBAL: I was a graduate assistant coach when those guys were freshmen, sophomores, and juniors, and saw how hard they worked to get Miami on track back then. So seeing guys like that, seeing guys that maybe weren’t popular and big names back in the day, just seeing our alumni around is awesome for them, because a lot of these guys grew up watching some of these guys, or saw some of the highlights of them, because it’s been so long.

Again, we’re the tightest — we pride ourselves of being the best brotherhood in college football. I know these guys appreciate it.

Q. Carson, can you kind of take me through the last drive? When you see them go down and score, just what was the message to your guys in the huddle?

CARSON BECK: Yeah, obviously we’re sitting there on the sideline. I’m telling the guys to just stay in it, stay in it, even though we had just gone down and scored a touchdown. They obviously were able to respond and they scored as well. I’m just telling all the guys, stay in it, stay in it.

They finally score. Kind of looked at the guys on the sideline and said: Man, this is what we worked for. This is what we live for. This is why you play the game of football. This is why you come to the University of Miami is for moments like this; to play in these big games, to have these big moments. Are we going to respond or are we not? What are we going to do?

I told them I love them. I told them whatever happens, I still love them. I’m proud of them. And I think just looking at the look in everybody’s eyes, I kind of felt what was about to go happen.

Q. Mario, kind of like what I asked Carson [Beck], prior to two years ago when the 12-team playoff started, this team would not even have gotten a chance to compete for a national championship. What has this been like, your first experience with this bigger playoff, that your team gets that shot at the 11th hour, and now having taken advantage of it and shown people how good this team really is.

COACH CRISTOBAL: I think it’s a reflection of how awesome this sport is, how teams have the opportunity to get better as the year goes on, how young players get to develop, veteran players have a chance to become leaders. All of a sudden, you have a different dynamic in the middle of a season and then down the stretch. It carries you into the playoffs. You got to get hot at the right time, and things could be pretty interesting in a hurry.

Football is about settling it on the field, right? The more we can give teams an opportunity to do that, I think it makes the sport better.

Ole Miss Postgame Press Conference

QUOTES FOR COACH PETE GOLDING, TRINIDAD CHAMBLISS and TJ DOTTERY

COACH GOLDING: Obviously, disappointed for the outcome. Had a chance in the fourth and go up late. Them playing real well on defense all night. But to be up in the fourth and have an opportunity to close it out on that stage, it’s something we’ll all look back on and get better from.

But I can’t tell you how proud I am of this group. They never panicked. They never flinched. They’re led by special young men. Two of them are sitting up here.

I can remember looking at them at halftime and just looking in their eyes and they didn’t panic. We had been here before. We didn’t make enough plays when we needed to from a coach’s standpoint. We’ve got to find a way to put them in better position late in the game and close it out.

But super proud of this group. This is a group that created this legacy for this team and an expectation for this program that — what I told them in the locker room that we’re pissed off in a Semifinal game because we feel like we should have won the game because we didn’t play our best and we didn’t coach our best.

Really proud of their effort and proud of the year they had.

Q. It seemed like it was obvious that Miami came out and they wanted to run the ball down you all. Just talk about how your team played and responded, because they finished with almost 30 more plays than y’all, but you still had a chance to win this ball game.

COACH GOLDING: Yeah, the effort piece of it has never been an issue all year. We knew they were going to come in and try to establish the run.

[Malachi] Toney, on the perimeter, was a deep threat that we wanted to be able to try to contain. Some of that was by design, where we were at on the field, and kind of bend but don’t break, and kind of tighten it up towards the end.

But I thought they were spotting really well at halftime. I thought it was a good third quarter. In those games on third downs — critical third downs, you got to find a way to get off the field and we didn’t.

But really proud of their effort. We could have done some better things from a coaching staff as well. It’s on all of us.

Q. About the third downs specifically, what were they doing? I mean, 11-19. Seemed you just couldn’t get off the field. What was really the issue out there?

COACH GOLDING: We were double team some and had some good stops. And then the scrambles were an issue. Then we spy. And obviously, when you spy, we had some one-on-ones. Had a couple of busts. And then some of the late ones were some third and shorts. You got to do a better job on first and second down to give us some third and longs. But it was a lot of different things.

Q. Offensively, the performance and how tough it was; defensively, you knew, Pete, that they were really talented. But with that front, the challenges they presented and how they made it challenging for Trinidad [Chambliss] and them all day, what do you say about that group and how tough they made it for you?

COACH GOLDING: They’re very talented. The front six is really explosive. Not only can they get off the rock and they are elite pass rushers, but they’re heavy-handed in the run game. They do a really good job coaching them as well.

We knew it was going to be hard. I mean, guys, it’s the Semifinals. It’s supposed to be hard. In these games, you got to be at your best. You got to play at your best. You got to coach at your best. If you don’t, you don’t deserve to win. It’s the Semifinals to go to the national championship game.

I thought we had our opportunity by not playing our best game. That’s what we said at halftime. We haven’t played our best up till this point. We’ve been here before. Let’s go out here and let’s spot the ball and let’s find a way to make it a one possession in the fourth quarter and find a way to win the game.

Our kids came back and did that and went up. Hats off to them. We just got to find a way to close it. Got to do a better job coaching.

Q. Kewan [Lacy] obviously went out and came back in the second half. What can you say about the degree to maybe which he was playing through injury today and his toughness out there?

COACH GOLDING: I think we have a lot of them. I think it’s this part of the season and getting banged up and knicks and things like that. But he had a hamstring that they were going back and forth with for a while.

These kids, there’s nobody in that locker room that’s not going to fight through it. There’s a difference between hurting and being injured. A lot of them are hurting, and a lot of them went out of the game, but they found their way back in the game. That’s what you have to do this time of year.

We said it from the very beginning, other guys are going to have opportunities and big moments and big games. You’ve got to prepare and you got to be ready for that. And some guys stepped up and did a great job. And others we’re going to watch the tape and we’re going to say, Hey, we’ve got some development to do.

Really proud of all their toughness. I’ve said that all year. It’s a tough group. They have got competitive character. They love football. There’s not anybody in that locker room that you’re going to try to hold out of that game. Really proud of their toughness.

Q. TJ, you obviously came in 2023 and had a great run with the team. And you’re leaving Ole Miss in a better place than you found it. And Trinidad as well, I know it’s been a long season here at Ole Miss. But how does it feel personally to be able to experience this once-in-a-lifetime moment? I know it hurts in the moment to not end up going to the national championship. But how does it feel to be able to experience this run with this team and with your teammates and your brothers?

TJ DOTTERY: Definitely a blessing, man. He talked about when I came here in ’23, you could see the program moving in the right direction. Just wanted to be whatever I could do to help the program keep going in that direction. And the fans, the team, I love them all.

TRINIDAD CHAMBLISS: God has been so good to me and this team. It’s been a great ride. I wouldn’t want to do it with any other people, whether it’s coaches, players, people in the offices. It’s just been a great ride. And, hopefully, I get to do it next year.

Q. TJ, it looked like you were standing on the field for a little while after the game ended. Trinidad too, how do you describe what’s going through your head after that clock hits zero, those next couple of minutes?

TJ DOTTERY: Definitely a disappointed feeling, especially going into the game and playing in the game and you have the opportunity to do what you need to do to win the game, and not taking advantage of those opportunities. The biggest thing of me sitting out there, thinking about the plays we could have made to help us be in a better position to win, for real.

TRINIDAD CHAMBLISS: For me, just thinking about my brothers, people that have sacrificed so much to be in this position. There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes, whether it’s film, weight room stuff, and other things as well.

And just this team has sacrificed a lot to get to this point. The season has been bumpy, and there’s been a lot of things going on. They just kept our focus. It’s been truly special.

Q. Pete, is there anybody you would compare their offensive line to? I mean, they were getting a push that we hadn’t seen very often.

COACH GOLDING: Yeah, we knew coming in it was going to be challenging up front. Some of those, you’ve got to decide how you’re going to attack them. And are you going to go all out and create some isolations outside that can create some explosives?

I think, looking back at it, that’s not what lost us the game. I think the two explosive plays lost us the game. So we can talk about the push and all that. Does it affect the game? Yeah. But the two explosive plays, the scramble for the touchdown and then a screen that’s thrown behind the line for a 40-yard touchdown.

So we knew they were a good football team. They’re very big up front. They’re well-coached up front. They’ve got a big back, and we knew we were going to have a little bit of trouble with that. We were going to have to take our chances at times to try to create some negative yardage plays to get off the field.

Versus teams like that, that are going to commit to that, you have to take the football away some. We had a big pick down there. They missed a field goal, certain things like that. That’s part of those games.

But, yeah, we’re going to watch the tape and we’re going to have to go back. And we got to get better at striking blocks and getting off blocks and fitting runs and leveraging the ball. There’s a lot of things within the game that we’ve got to improve in the offseason, for sure.

Q. Trinidad, you were being consoled after the game by the fans. Not that specific question, but this fan base and the support it’s had for you and this team — TJ, you can speak on this, too — how much has it meant to you to see Rebel Nation travel to New Orleans in droves and then all the way out to Arizona in droves?

TRINIDAD CHAMBLISS: It’s truly special to see how dedicated Ole Miss fans are and how special the Oxford community is. They’re in it together. We’re all in it together. We wouldn’t be here without them as well. Their support and everything they’ve done for Rebel Nation.

Our team just values that. I mean, Oxford is just special. I can’t say that enough. I’m just truly grateful, and I’ve just got to give thanks to God.

TJ DOTTERY: This is a testament to the fans and Rebel Nation, them traveling. They deserved the opportunity to travel. I give the fans my all. I love them and God bless them.

Q. Pete, I know you didn’t really start working with Trinidad specifically until the coaching transition. But just what has he meant to you over these last few weeks?

COACH GOLDING: I’ve had a soft spot in my heart for him since he got here, because he’s a DII boy. I said from the very beginning, for a guy like that to come with one year into the SEC with an offense that was already in place, with a guy that had already signed to be the franchise guy, it just showed his confidence in himself.

I said a lot of this to a lot of different people. When he first got here, you didn’t even hear him. You just saw him. You saw him with his head down, working his ass off. Then you start seeing people start gravitating to him, and they wanted to be around him, because he works his butt off and he’s a good teammate. He celebrated with Austin [Simmons] at scrimmages when he would throw good balls. You wanted to be around him because of who he was.

Then at fall camp, the one defense goes against the two offense. When he was running with the twos, we couldn’t stop his ass. I knew if something was going to happen to Austin, that we were in pretty good hands.

No, it’s just awesome to see good things happen to good people. For him to take a chance to come here, with a guy in place and for it to work out the way it did for him, I couldn’t be happier. He’s kind of set a precedent here within one year. It’s going to be pretty hard to match.

Q. Coach, from your point of view, what is it like seeing your fans from outside of Hemingway when the buses left to the Tupelo Regional Airport, seeing fans line up and then hear them dominate over the Miami fans. What is that impact like from your point of view?

COACH GOLDING: I’m so excited for our players to be able to see that and come out to it. A lot of these fans have invested a lot in a lot of different ways over a lot of years. And they deserve this. They deserve a better outcome, but they deserve these opportunities, and they deserve for these opportunities to be on a consistent basis.

That’s the expectation that our chancellor and Keith [Carter] has set for us. When they give you all the things that you need and then you go recruit good players, you’ve got to perform well. Hopefully these opportunities will continue. But it means the world to our players and to our staff that your hard work is recognized and appreciated.

Q. Trinidad, I noticed Kewan [Lacy] came and embraced you after the game and you ended up walking off the field with him. What has he meant to you this season, and what kind of relationship have you two grown into in terms of brothers?

TRINIDAD CHAMBLISS: That’s my brother for life. He’s special as well. He’s a great human being. He’s a great player as well, but he’s just a special person. People love being around him. He’s just a great guy to be around.

And just for us to have the season that we had, it’s just unbelievable. We can’t do it without TJ [Dottery] or anyone else, the offense line, PG, and just everyone involved. To see Kewan do what he does is just special. He’s probably the best running back I ever played with.

Q. TJ, Trinidad, has this wonderfully successful season taught you anything about yourselves that you didn’t know before?

TJ DOTTERY: I wouldn’t say it taught me anything I didn’t know about myself, but it brought a lot of things to light for myself and for my team, which is how we are and being able to face adversity through everything and focus on what we want to do and keep the main thing the main thing.

TRINIDAD CHAMBLISS: I would say having faith and having a great support staff around you that truly cares for you and wants the best thing for you. You can do whatever, and you can achieve things that you wouldn’t even think that you could achieve. And this year has taught me that. And I’ve just learned a lot. I created a lot of good relationships and connections throughout the season, and I’m truly grateful for that.

Q. TJ, your defense was on the field for a long time in this game. As a defense, when you’re out there, what are you seeing just trying to keep the guys’ spirits going and trying to keep things going and get off the field?

TJ DOTTERY: Yeah, definitely. Just try to keep them poised. Like I said, I feel like we had a lot of opportunities to get off the field on third downs and hold them to shorter yardage on base downs. Continue to keep them poised even when we did give up penalties and missed tackles and extend drives to keep their composure.

Q. For you Pete, those last 18 seconds were wild when you guys ended up getting in position for a Hail Mary. Were you one of the guys wanting a PI on the last Hail Mary?

COACH GOLDING: Those situations are tough to call. Yeah, there was contact, but it happens a lot. That’s not why we lost the game.

But we just had a lot of opportunities late, but I think it shows you the resiliency of the team. They didn’t care. Was it 18-15? They’re going to go out there and give it all they got. It looks like you ran out of time, but we didn’t execute well enough, didn’t prepare well enough, and we didn’t coach good enough.

Q. Pete, you knew a lot about this team and what they’ve done this last month. But did you think to get where they were to where they are now, what do you think you’ll remember the most about your football team?

COACH GOLDING: To be honest with you, I think I’ll just remember how they embraced each other. There was a lot over the last month or so, however long it’s been now, to where somebody could have not been a good dude. Somebody could have not worked hard. Somebody could have not showed up on time. And I can’t recall one issue.

That’s just based on who these guys are. They took the team when all this occurred. Guys like these two guys showed up every day and went to work and made sure the people around them went to work.

But to me, it’s the smiles, man. It’s the memories, it’s the laughs, it’s the time with those guys and seeing the camaraderie that they grew together. They’re going to be talking about this for a long time, right? Some of it is going to be “what could have happened” and all those things, but they’ve made memories in this year in that locker room that will last a lifetime.

For a lot of this group coming back, there’s going to be a little chip on their shoulder. But also the guys that are leaving, this is a legacy of a team that’s going to be celebrated for a while. It’s going to have to come back at some point and have reunions and stuff like that, as far as getting together.

We appreciate the senior class and what they’ve done for the legacy of this team and making an expectation. I think the underclassmen are going to want to go to work pretty quick, because they’re going to be pretty hungry.