Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal and player reaction post Cotton Bowl victory over Ohio State

DALLAS, Tex. – Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal and players weigh in after the Canes’ game.

Tune in for what they are saying:

MIAMI POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE

QUESTIONS FOR HEAD COACH MARIO CRISTOBAL, DB KEIONTE SCOTT, AND RB MARK FLETCHER, JR.

Q. Mark, what can you say not only about your running style and what you were able to do tonight but to give credit to that offensive line and just what they did to create those opportunities for you?

RB MARK FLETCHER JR.: Those guys up front, they’re the hardest-working group, I believe, in the trenches. We know we needed to show up big in this game; but if you look at our tape, you got the tight ends doing it, and the receivers.

So, they just move people out of the way, and I just choose a hole and run.

Q. Mark, for you, you fumbled the ball in that moment. Do you get a sense of deja vu, especially with what happened last week with Malachi [Toney]? But then you see the team rally around you. What are those emotions like in that point in time? And do you get a sense of deja vu in that moment?

RB MARK FLETCHER JR.: I wouldn’t say deja vu. But definitely, it’s football; it happens. I couldn’t drop my head. There was no time for that. My teammates, even defensive players, they came up to me and they just didn’t want to let me have my head down. There wasn’t time for that. It’s football; it happens. But it’s all about how you bounce back.

Q. Keionte, the pick six, was that something that you saw on film? Was it just that Jeremiah Smith missed a block? Can you walk us through that play?

DB KEIONTE SCOTT: Yeah. It was on film for sure, but I think in the moment, with all the skill players on one side of the ball, so, obviously, knew the ball was coming in that area.

And then as soon as the tight end motioned, I kind of confirmed in my head — made up in my mind that I was going at that moment. Shot my shot, and the ball went in my hands.

But that goes back to just trusting my brothers behind me, and trusting my brothers to be able to play fast. And it goes to Coach [Corey] Hetherman, too. Just allowing us to be able to play fast and play at a high level and play fast. Just because we know everybody is swarming to the ball, which is one of our principles, one of the things we stand on.

So me just knowing that everybody is swarming behind me, me being able to play fast and take a shot, that’s what that was.

Q. Keionte, when you made that interception, just talk to me about what was going through your mind. Did you think like, “Oh, I see nothing but synthetic turf in front of me and I’m going to score”? Not only that, at that time, it was Ohio State’s biggest deficit of the season at that point. So talk about just that play, what it meant to you.

DB KEIONTE SCOTT: Yeah, I was full of emotions. I think I took a little moment to peek at the sideline and look at everybody and let them know what was going on. So that was a pretty cool moment.

And then, you know, just having fun. At the end of the day, that’s what this team relies on, just going out there, playing free and just having fun.

Q. Mark, did Coach Cristobal give y’all a message as far as the offense, like y’all were going to come out and punch Ohio State in the mouth and just be physical and just keep taking it to them play after play? And what was that — I mean, could you kind of let us in on that message and how y’all executed that on the field today?

RB MARK FLETCHER JR.: Yes, sir. He definitely relayed that message that he wanted us to be the most physical team, the most violent team. And that’s with anybody who we play, who we line up against, especially on the offensive side. But he was screaming that to the defense, too.

And, shoot, defense played violent. We got to play violent, too. That’s how we match it.

Like Keionte said, we just went out there, played loose and had fun.

Q. Mark, you see Marty (CharMar Brown) out there getting those massive, massive runs towards the end of the game. Didn’t touch the ball at all. And just that trust to get him the ball and allow him to do that, what was that like, especially as a running back and the rest of y’all cheering him on in the moment?

RB MARK FLETCHER JR.: Our coach had preached to us — we had a little talk before the game, a little pregame speech. And he was saying, there’s one running back out there, but there’s eight of us in the room. You got eight hearts, eight souls in that backfield with you.

To see my brother out there, I told him that I need you. And, shoot, he just had my back. That’s what I love to see, man. I feel like we got the best running back room in the country.

MIAMI HEAD COACH MARIO CRISTOBAL: Sorry I’m late to the party, guys. A lot of stuff going on out there. It starts and ends with these guys and their teammates. Their resiliency, their commitment to a program, and a level of work and dedication that is just rare.

Their resiliency, their just desire to find a way to punch through and get better on a weekly basis has led us to this opportunity; and now has granted us another one. So, looking forward to getting back to work.

Q. Coach, you talked about resiliency. Talk about the resiliency of your team this year. And what specific position group do you think had the most improvement from last season to this season at this point?

COACH CRISTOBAL: That’s a tough question. I think the defense is obviously the most improved unit. Last year, towards the end of the season, we had a tough time stopping anybody.

But I think the entire team, and really the leadership — these are two of the guys that really spearhead the leadership on our team.

I think that part right there, playing as one, doing whatever it takes, finding a way to play with trust and confidence and just cutting it loose on game day, that’s what these guys bring to the table. When you come out of the tunnel and these guys are beside you, you feel confident that it’s going to get done.

You guys should be happier. Everybody’s really quiet here right now. Am I in the wrong room? Is this the right room?

Q. I know everybody’s going to talk about the defense, but your three offensive drives tonight averaged six minutes and three seconds per drive. That kept the ball out of their hands and their explosive offense, didn’t it?

COACH CRISTOBAL: No doubt. And they were starting to find some chunk plays, and they found some success in the running game to open up the second half.

Those two drives, they did a nice job just checking and doing what we call the kills, right? Getting to an opposite side run, exposing the B gap. And they got themselves some chunk yardage, a couple gap schemes, and wide zone.

But certainly, again, the line of scrimmage, the physicality of our tailbacks. Actually, Carson [Beck] with a nice scramble there, right?

RB MARK FLETCHER JR.: He said he was going to run somebody over.

COACH CRISTOBAL: He did say that. You sure he weighs 230?

But it was. Mark [Fletcher], Marty (CharMar Brown), the offensive line, the tight ends. I can’t speak highly enough about the tight ends because that was a big matchup in this game. Their defensive ends, their edge players — and I think they had allowed 80 yards a game or something like that on the ground. I don’t know what we had. 161, so I guess we doubled that. We had some more opportunities out there. So, I guess to sum it up, incredibly proud of these guys. They’re the absolute best human beings and best competitors I’ve been around.

And then for me, really just looking forward to all the things that I could have done better, we could have done better to keep improving so we could be prepared to go to Arizona.

Q. In this moment in Miami history, what does it mean for The U to take down the defending national champion Ohio State and just what it says about the road that you’ve been on all season.

DB KEIONTE SCOTT: I mean, me just getting here is something that I could just tell, when I first got here, the program was just very serious about what they were trying to get done. You could tell everybody in the room had their eyes on one goal, and that was something I was super excited to buy into.

I feel like Coach Cristobal does a good job of keeping us focused and keeping us on task. We’ll take 24 hours to focus on this one and continue to keep it going.

But it’s definitely something that we don’t look past at all. We’re very grateful to be in this situation but we’re never satisfied.

RB MARK FLETCHER JR.: As far as me, I’ve been here since the start. And I just trusted his plan, trusted the vision. And he told me that we’ll get this program back to national championship status, and we just continue to keep on going one game at a time.

COACH CRISTOBAL: They all made — these guys make us better coaches, and I’ll tell you why. It’s because, again, they are elite human beings and have an incredibly high care factor and do whatever it takes all the time. And when you have that, you stay up at night as a coach and you try to think of ways, What else can I do to help these guys be successful? That’s what they deserve, and that’s what they’re going to get.

Q. Mario, you talked to Coach [Jimmy] Johnson on the field. I’m just curious what the conversation was.

COACH CRISTOBAL: The game wasn’t over yet. I’m like, Coach, come on. You’re the one that tells us not until the clock strikes zero.

But at the end of the day, he changed our lives, my brother and I. We were still kind of a nobody. You know what I mean? We pride ourselves on that. He offered my brother and I scholarships.

My parents, may they rest in peace, they didn’t even know what a scholarship was. They’re Cuban-Americans that came over and found a way and tried to make a living. And fast forward, almost 40 years later, and he’s out there on the sidelines supporting us. He set such a high standard.

Coach [Howard] Schnellenberg did as well. Coach [Larry] Coker. So many great coaches. Coach Rocco [Cristobal] was out there a little while ago. So many that have come through.

So, really proud that this team is making him proud, and also, again, the first thing he says, remember, let’s keep getting better.

And we’re on that. We think like that. We’re on the same mindset.

Q. Mario, how important was it to set a tone in the trenches, especially with your outstanding pass rushers and the pressure they were getting on their offense?

COACH CRISTOBAL: We keep getting better and better up front. We don’t think we have arrived by any stretch, but we certainly think we’re getting better. When you play a team like that that’s been the number one defense in the country the entire year, you have to. And you have to not only hit, but you’ve got to be willing to take the hits and keep coming, because that’s what it’s going to be.

If you buckle, if you fold, and you know what, they’re going to run right over you. And they had success in the second half. Credit to them. They were a very well-coached team. Schematically, they were very difficult to prepare for.

We just kept — our players kept responding. Our players kept coming with their counterpunch. And those last couple of counterpunches, that big stop after they converted a third and 18, and then the touchdown drive at the end, and then to finish it off with an interception, those are all — those are great counterpunches. Those are just really left hooks to the body and to the head. Those are great, great counterpunches by our team.

Q. Mark, Coach talked about going to Arizona next. But just how special were these two games in Texas for you and your teammates, these two moments y’all had in Texas? You probably don’t want to leave here anytime soon after the game y’all just had.

RB MARK FLETCHER JR.: Facts. It’s extra special because we won, and we were 1-0. That’s always the goal. Trying to go 1-0 next week as well.

Q. What has it been like for you — you were born and raised in Miami, Columbus High School — and to take the program back to where you want it to be, almost getting there? I know you’ve put in 20-hour days since you became the Miami coach. It’s been a tireless work ethic. So what does this moment mean to you?

COACH CRISTOBAL: Again, I have very little care to do anything as it relates to me. And I’m being honest with you, and I’ll tell you why. Because this operation is, like, 150 people. You tie in families, it’s about 600 people. And we all live and die by the moves that we make and the work that we put in.

So, it is 100% not about me. I’m part of their team. I’m part of that family. And it is my obligation as a former Miami Hurricane player — and all the things that Miami did for my brother and I — to do my best to try to provide these guys with even better opportunities so they can fulfill all the great things they are destined for.

So, I am part of a great team, and I’m proud to be part of a great team.

Q. Mark and Keionte, did Coach show y’all the 1991 Cotton Bowl and show you the legacy that Miami is expected to dominate when you come out here?

RB MARK FLETCHER JR.: No, we just focus on the 2025 Hurricanes. That’s it.

DB KEIONTE SCOTT: I watched the game before in the hotel. I watched it. Yeah, I watched it. It was fun.

Q. Coach, the last time I saw you here was the SMU game. What kind of changes did y’all do and adjustments did you make as far as the teams, your message going forward to drive them from where they were that game, the last time they were in Dallas, to now?

COACH CRISTOBAL: It was really the lowest moment for us in the season. And a credit to Coach [Rhett] Lashlee and his team. I don’t think people realize how good the teams in the ACC are. And I hope now that they’re realizing that more and more as we advance, because those teams that we play in our conference, they do great in the CFP.

So that day was — it was a low point. And we quickly — we got together because we have really good people, and we work really, really, really hard. And we weren’t achieving the results that we set out to have, and that’s difficult. That’s a punch in the gut.

So, before the players got back, we rounded up the staff and we just made a very simple decision. We called it like the meeting. We save those notes in a nice box that will always be with me forever.

We told them that. We have awesome people. We work really hard. We’re not getting the result, but we are going to have to be our very own best fans, our very own best supporters, our very own best family, and we’re not going to let anything get in here.

But we’re just going to do it one day at a time. And every day, I’m going to lift you up. You’re going to lift me up. We’re going to bring great energy. We’re going to have great practices, and we’re just going to focus on getting a little bit better every day.

And if we do that, it’s November 1st, and y’all saw the 5% chance we had to make the CFP. They all saw it. They said, if we do that at the end of the season, we will have an opportunity to continue playing into the postseason.

And we just stuck to the plan. That’s why I love those guys and what they stand for, you know? When they say they’re getting ready to get back to work and get on the next one, it’s what they are. They’re kind of — that’s their DNA, but that’s the way we’ve been working hard to wire our team, and probably the most important, we have a long way to go. But we are getting better in really good chunks and really good increments.

So, certainly looking forward to doing it again.

Q. Two for you, Coach. One, Carter Davis, nearly a 50-yarder. Just what’s that sense — not a sense of relief, but the trust in him to go ahead and knock in that field goal. And two, having Marty (CharMar Brown) to go out there in the closing stretch, what did you see from him, especially leading up to that, to give him that opportunity?

COACH CRISTOBAL: I’m glad you bring up Carter, because last week was very difficult. You saw those conditions. Those were 30-mile-per-hour gusts, and everybody’s all over the guy. He walked into my office like, “I’m good.” I go, “I know you’re good,” you know? And he was just drilling them in practice like he always has.

We have our two-minute drills at the end of practice. And in fall camp, I believe we had 14 opportunities where he was kicking field goals at 50-plus and he made 12 or 13 of them. So that’s been second nature for him. Proud of him.

You had a second question, but I forget — Oh, Marty. Yeah, this was a — and [Girard] Pringle [Jr.] did a nice job when he got in there, too.

This game leaned more towards Marty, [Mark] Fletcher [Jr.] and Marty, that combination, because of how big and physical Ohio State was. This was going to have to be a slug-it-out, contact, balance, yards after contact type of game. And those guys, they did a great job.

And actually, Pringle did a really good job with that as well. Our backs, our entire room, we trust them to get it done.

Q. Can you talk about your fan base coming to College Station, and then coming to Arlington and how they traveled really well? I feel like they traveled real well compared to what people have criticized your fan base for in the past.

COACH CRISTOBAL: And hopefully they’re online right now just buying up flights and tickets to go out West again.

I mean, who really cares about the criticism? That’s one thing I never understand. When I hear questions that are kind of framed that way, as it relates to noise, I don’t quite digest that. I don’t get it. I don’t understand how that ever becomes part of a process where you’re dedicating your entire existence, every ounce of blood and sweat and time to getting things going. Like, the outside stuff, it doesn’t matter.

I’m glad to see them enjoy a moment like this. I know it’s been a long time for them.

And you know what? It’s great for the city and great for the community. When the Miami Hurricanes do great things, the city of Miami and the community really, really comes together, all the way back to the — you know. So, just really, really proud of our people.

OHIO STATE POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE

QUESTIONS FOR HEAD COACH RYAN DAY, QB JULIAN SAYIN, AND S CALEB DOWNS

OHIO STATE HEAD COACH RYAN DAY: We’ll just take questions. Thanks.

Q. Caleb, how frustrating was it there in those final moments not to get that stop? Y’all were the number one defense in the country, et cetera. And just how frustrating was it?

S CALEB DOWNS: Yeah, it was frustrating. We didn’t get the stop that we needed to have, and that just lost us the game, yeah. You already said it.

Q. Do you remember one key play from that that sticks out?

S CALEB DOWNS: They got a long run the first play, and we didn’t get a stop on third down.

Q. Julian, after not getting much going in the first half, you guys found some rhythm offensively in the second half. What switched there in the second half? And I guess, for you specifically, how do you think you handled it from a poise standpoint in the first half?

QB JULIAN SAYIN: Yeah, just started executing better in the second half. But ultimately, wasn’t good enough. Didn’t put up enough points. It starts with me, and we’ve got to be better on offense from an execution standpoint. It starts with me.

So we’ve got to be better and put up more points than 14.

Q. Julian, as you guys prepared for this game, what did you think of Miami’s pass rush? And then, how difficult was it for you to try to handle that tonight?

QB JULIAN SAYIN: Yeah, they have two really good edge rushers, so we knew we were going to get the ball out of our hand quick. There were times today where I held onto the football, and they were able to get after me and get some sacks.

Q. Julian, talking about the pocket and everything, and maybe opportunities to run and go and do that, what are your thoughts about that coming into this game? And do you feel like you missed any opportunities to do that?

QB JULIAN SAYIN: Yeah, I think there were some opportunities today where I could have maybe taken off and scrambled for some yards and took some sacks that weren’t necessary and got us into tougher situations.

Q. Caleb, you guys were the number one team in the country, trying to repeat as national champions. To lose your last two games, what kind of opportunity do you feel like was lost here this season?

S CALEB DOWNS: At the end of the day, we didn’t execute the way that we needed to to win the game, and that’s what it is. And we’re — we can’t change it now. So, I mean, we’ll go from here.

Q. Ryan, you were off for 25 days. I remember last year you talking about how the team that played got momentum and the team that had the bye had to kind of create it. How big a factor do you think that was? Because the first half didn’t look like Ohio State football.

COACH DAY: Well, I felt like it took us a while to get into the rhythm of the game. I thought we did coming out of the second half. And by then, it was going to take a very, very efficient second half to win the game being down 14-0.

But I felt like at that point, we got into a rhythm. And when we had that drive there where we took a shot, it was incomplete. And the next play was a hold that got us way behind the chains, and that was the drive that we needed to go win the game. And when you have a start the way that we did, you put yourself at risk of having to be really darn near perfect in the second half to go win the game.

So, we put ourselves behind the eight ball. We worked really hard during the last three weeks leading up to this game to come out of the gates and win the first quarter, win the first half, be ready to go. I thought we had an excellent plan on that in what we did. I think the guys bought into it. But at the end of the day, we didn’t get it done; and that starts with me and goes down from there.

So I take responsibility for not getting the guys ready. And as you know, we spent an inordinate amount of time putting the plan together to get everybody ready to go play in that first half, and we didn’t win the first half. So, you know, we’ve got to figure out why that was and learn from it moving forward.

Q. Ryan, you just talked about the offensive game plan and the plan that you guys put into place. How much does the plan that didn’t work in the first half now affect the way that you have to move forward with shaping what you need to do with this offensive staff and with what you guys need to do to get better there?

COACH DAY: Well, just fresh off the game, so got to evaluate it all. But early on I felt like we had a hard time. Gabe [VanSickle] was struggling a little bit early on with his first big spot there, and we were scrambling a little bit. We lost Austin [Siereveld]. And they have an excellent front.

I thought the guys battled and got back into a rhythm, but they — and I thought we had a good plan going in on how to get the ball out of our hands quick, but that obviously didn’t work. We took five sacks.

So, you know, we’ve got to get back to it and figure out where we’re going to go moving forward, but we’ve got to sit down and evaluate all of it.

Q. Ryan, I guess to follow up on that, do you have updates on Lorenzo [Styles Jr.] and Austin [Siereveld]? And with the offensive line situation, I know shuffling and rotating it worked for you guys last year. But how difficult was it the past month or so with trying to figure out the right side and then today kind of having to move around again?

COACH DAY: Well, as you know, we were in this spot last year when we lost Seth [McLaughlin] and we lost [Josh] Simmons. And so this is part of playing this time of year. You’ve got to have depth and you’ve got to perform in those moments. That’s the bottom line. It’s our job as coaches to get them ready and to do what they can.

Lorenzo had a shoulder there, and Austin had a leg contusion. He was in tears because he wasn’t able to go back in the game. And I think the decision was made that we weren’t going to put him back into the game when he was struggling at that point. But he would have done anything he could to get back in the game to play in this thing. He cares about his teammates and wanted to finish.

So, we’ve obviously got a team of guys that have poured a lot into this program. And some guys, this will be their last game as Buckeyes. And so it’s going to hurt and sting.

And so I just wanted to make sure that they still know how much we appreciate everything they do and everything they’ve done for this program. But it hurts right now, and it hurts for those guys.

So we know they put a lot of work and time into this thing. It’s our job as coaches to make sure that we figure out ways to put them in a situation to be successful.

So at the end of the day, it’s our responsibility to do that. And we’ve got to take a hard look at that and figure out what it is that we’ve got to get done to get better.

Q. Has that been a nagging thing for him (Lorenzo Styles Jr.) this season?

COACH DAY: He’s been dealing with the shoulder all season.

Q. Ryan, at the end of October, maybe early November, you talked about pushing the gas pedal when that time came. I know that that’s maybe making too much of one comment. Was there something about the way that this offense was constructed that didn’t allow you to do that the way you might have envisioned?

COACH DAY: No, I don’t think so. I think you saw us play with a little bit of tempo today. But when you’re not getting first downs early on, you’ve got to make sure you’re getting the right plays and doing what you need to do to get first downs.

And I think that some of that stuff did give us a little bit of juice in the second half when we needed to. I thought that gave us an advantage at times in this game, but it wasn’t done near good enough.

So, all things that we’ll make sure we look at.

Q. Ryan, you guys gave up six sacks during the regular season, ten combined in the Big Ten championship and then tonight. What happened with the pass protection? Because it clearly impacted the offense.

COACH DAY: It’s hard to just say one thing. We tried to help out. I mean, they have a very good front. And we felt like it was a little bit of a different scheme than what we dealt with the week before against Indiana. Indiana was a lot of pressure, a lot of movement, a lot of twisting and things. This was a bigger group of guys who are hard-charging front.

So, we went in with a certain plan, and you could tell right from that first third down that we had a hard time. And being on silent, we didn’t quite get off the ball on that one and that caused the first sack, and it kind of went from there.

But I do think there was a point where we got it under control, and we were moving the ball pretty good. And certainly, the play that [Keionte] Scott made there on the pick six was a huge part of the game. He triggered and hit that thing, and we didn’t quite execute it right in terms of what was going on in the perimeter.

I think Julian’s [Sayin] decision to throw was the right thing to do at the time. But he made a heck of a play. And that early in the game, certainly flipped the scoreboard fast and put us in a hole.

And at that point, you’ve got to fight yourself out of it, and we weren’t able to do that.

So, we wanted to be aggressive. We felt like we did have an advantage downfield in the passing game. And so that was the give-and-take of it, was — I think Jeremiah [Smith] ended up with 157 down field. We felt like we could do that, and we were going to be aggressive, but we also knew the give-and-take of it. And so that was part of what we were working through. At the end of the day, it didn’t work.

Q. Julian, on that pick six, what did you kind of see as the play developed as it came out of your hand? Did you see the guy? You understand what I’m asking there. When did you realize “uh-oh”?

QB JULIAN SAYIN: Yeah, after it came out of my hand, I saw him make the play. It was a great play by him. Obviously, can’t have that in that situation.

Q. Ryan, obviously, you shifted some things around for play calling and the way the coaching thing was set up. Obviously, a slow start in the first half. Did you feel like the coaching staff was in a groove, or did you feel like there was some stuff that you guys had to iron out in that first half that led to some of the slow start?

COACH DAY: I mean, I’ve got to look at it all and figure out what that was and what that is because it’s not good enough. So we’ll look at it all. We’ve got to do better. We’ve got to do better. So, that’s the bottom line. Whatever it takes to get better, we’ll do.

Q. Coach, despite the loss, what can you say about Caleb [Downs] and Julian [Sayin], what they did to try to create especially in the second half after the first half didn’t go the way you wanted it to go?

COACH DAY: Oh, yeah, first off, what Caleb Downs has done for Ohio State and does every day, most of what you see is on the field; but what I see is off the field. He’s a special young man who has done a lot for this program. And I’ll forever be in debt for what he’s done for us, not only his play but what he stands for off the field, who he is, his family. He’s tremendous. He played his tail off tonight. Nobody hurts more than he does.

And then Julian, you know, this is somebody who hasn’t played a lot of football. This is his first year of playing. And he competes. He works at it in the meeting room, what he does in terms of preparation, what we put on his plate in getting us in and out of plays, protection checks. This guy here has got a very, very bright future ahead of him.

I think Julian has a chance to be as good as he wants to be. Now, he’s got to learn from this. That’s a big part of playing quarterback. When you look at a lot of the guys who have success at the highest levels of college football, they have a lot of games under their belt. And Julian’s got this now — this season to learn from and grow from, and he’s going to come back even stronger next year.

Q. Ryan, when was the decision made to go with the silent count in this game?

COACH DAY: Right from the jump.

Q. You could tell that it was going to be that kind of crowd?

COACH DAY: Yeah, yeah. I mean, indoors here. We’ve played here before, and it doesn’t take a lot to really echo inside here.

And so we felt like that was the right thing to do.

OHIO STATE CORNERBACK JAYLEN MCCLAIN

Q: Down 14-0 at halftime, what was the mood in the locker room?

JAYLEN MCCLAIN: Just to keep swinging, you know? I mean, football is ebbs and flows. We just

knew that regardless of what happens, keep on swinging and be special and be strong.

OHIO STATE LINEBACKER PAYTON PIERCE

Q: How special of a moment was it to have the fumble recovery in a stadium only 50 miles away

from home?

PAYTON PIERCE: Yeah it was pretty cool. I kind of felt my hand punch it out and dropped on it,

and it was awesome. I looked up and saw some of my buddies in the stands and stuff like that.

It was pretty special.

OHIO STATE DEFENSIVE END CADEN CURRY

Q: Is there a sense of disbelief that this season is over?

CADEN CURRY: It still hasn’t really hit me. I am still in my jersey and my pads, but yeah I know

I’ll never be able to play another game for this school which really sucks because it’s such a

great university to play for. If I had to do it all over again, I’d still pick this school and do

everything the same way. It’s been such an honor.