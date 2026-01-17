Miami OC Shannon Dawson details offensive approach, acknowledges tough challenge from Indiana defense ahead of National Championship

Miami OC Shannon Dawson details offensive approach, acknowledges tough challenge from Indiana defense ahead of National Championshipby: Stephen Wagner1 hour agostephenwagOn3Read In AppJan 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson talks to the media during media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn ImagesMiami is in the national title game, and don't miss everything OC Shannon Dawson is talking about in advance of it.