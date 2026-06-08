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Miami Hurricanes Continue Battling SEC Bias in National Polls

On3 imageby: Matt Shodell24 minutes agocanesport
NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Game 2-Miami at Texas A&amp;M
Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald (13) intercepts a pass intended for Texas A&amp;M Aggies tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom (17) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Miami Hurricanes SEC success hasn’t erased ACC doubts. Does Mario Cristobal’s program still need more proof?

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