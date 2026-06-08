Miami Hurricanes Continue Battling SEC Bias in National Polls

Miami Hurricanes Continue Battling SEC Bias in National Pollsby: Matt Shodell24 minutes agocanesportRead In AppDec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald (13) intercepts a pass intended for Texas A&M Aggies tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom (17) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn ImagesThe Miami Hurricanes SEC success hasn’t erased ACC doubts. Does Mario Cristobal’s program still need more proof?