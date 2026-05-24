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Miami Hurricanes Defense Prediction: Why DL Won’t Skip a Beat & Top 20 Defense Will Be Good Enough

On3 imageby: Matt Shodell1 hour agocanesport
NCAA Football: Stanford at Miami
Oct 25, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman reacts on the sideline against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami’s defensive line could remain elite in 2026, but matching last year’s top-five scoring defense may be tougher.

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