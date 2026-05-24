Miami Hurricanes Defense Prediction: Why DL Won’t Skip a Beat & Top 20 Defense Will Be Good Enough

Miami Hurricanes Defense Prediction: Why DL Won’t Skip a Beat & Top 20 Defense Will Be Good Enoughby: Matt Shodell1 hour agocanesportRead In AppOct 25, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman reacts on the sideline against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn ImagesMiami’s defensive line could remain elite in 2026, but matching last year’s top-five scoring defense may be tougher.