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Miami Banking on Justin Scott to Help Lead New-Look Defensive Front

On3 imageby: Matt Shodell1 hour agocanesport
NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Miami vs Mississippi
Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Justin Scott (5) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miami DT Justin Scott looks to build on a strong 2025 finish, stepping into a leadership role as the Hurricanes rebuild their defensive front.

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