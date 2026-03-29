Miami Banking on Justin Scott to Help Lead New-Look Defensive Front

Miami Banking on Justin Scott to Help Lead New-Look Defensive Frontby: Matt Shodell1 hour agocanesportRead In AppJan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Justin Scott (5) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesMiami DT Justin Scott looks to build on a strong 2025 finish, stepping into a leadership role as the Hurricanes rebuild their defensive front.