Miami Hurricanes Draft Hopefuls Look To Shine at Today's Pro Day

Miami Hurricanes Draft Hopefuls Look To Shine at Today's Pro Dayby: Matt Shodell46 minutes agocanesportRead In AppDec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) celebrates after a sack in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn ImagesMiami Hurricanes' NFL Draft hopefuls shine at Pro Day, with three projected first-rounders and several others aiming for big NFL futures.