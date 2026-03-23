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Miami Hurricanes Draft Hopefuls Look To Shine at Today's Pro Day

On3 imageby: Matt Shodell46 minutes agocanesport
NCAA Football: Cotton Bowl-Miami at Ohio State
Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) celebrates after a sack in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Miami Hurricanes' NFL Draft hopefuls shine at Pro Day, with three projected first-rounders and several others aiming for big NFL futures.

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