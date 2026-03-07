Miami Hurricanes Fans Sound Off: Joshua Moore Hype, Jai Lucas Praise, Jordan Lyle Buzz

It’s time for the most important members of the Miami Hurricanes to have their voices heard. You may be thinking we’re talking about Mario Cristobal, players, assistant coaches or the person inside the Ibis outfit.

But no, we’re talking about you, the fan.

Today we are looking at some key message board topics posed by very knowledgeable Miami Hurricanes fans. It’s our top three list of recent subjects, and the relevant insight included:

3. Joshua Moore … Posted by Ookie4prez

This thread started in reaction to a Good Morning CaneSport show in which I talked about Josh Moore perhaps being in the mold of a young Andre Johnson … and that he just needs to put it together to be a starter alongside Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate. So, of course, Ookie put me in my place. In his thread he posted “Matt show me a game where Joshua Moore out jumped or out physicaled anybody? Outside of that USF game I saw him get body by 5’9 DB’s constantly get no separation, there’s no toughness about him at all. Yall be over hyping some of these kids because they have one good game against a mediocre team or because they got a four star by their name. He’s no Jeremiah Smith Hell he’s no Darrell Langham at some point y’all just gotta stop this man. A lot of these kids aren’t going to be that great. It ain’t in them Hope I’m wrong but y’all doing it to yourselves again…. Kid going to be this year’s JoJo watch.”

Before we get to our response, let’s go to a couple of CaneSport posters on the thread:

markito posts that “Some kids take longer to show in games what they do in practices. Its different when you dont know player tendencies and plays like they do with practicing against the same players every day. But it does show his ability and once he gets enough gametime reps and learns the position enough he will start showing it in games. We have enough talented wrs that if he doesn’t put it together soon during games you can best believe a few others will so it will work itself out. The experience he gained from this years reps is crucial for his development and he should be a lot better. Add that into teams will have their third best db on him since toney and barkate will take the main focus from the defense and he should be able to get some good matchups for him to take advantage of. he will also be taught to use his length and weight better as he gets going more. We have an embarrassment of riches at the wr and rb positions and will have a qb who can get the deep balls where they need to be unlike last year. Theres no reason this offense wont be elite as i refuse to believe mario/mirabal will ever field a below average line with the talent we have. They will gel and get better each game and be really good come playoff time.”

Joerod1001 adds “If I remember correctly, he wasn’t necessarily expected to contribute right away, and needed some polishing coming out of high-school. The fact that he got on the field and contributed at all, says a lot.”

CaneSport’s Take: Okay, first of all I wasn’t basing my take on Moore off a game or a play or two. I was basing it on what I saw from him in practices last spring and fall. He did out-physical and jump over guys to make plays. He did outrun guys. He did make acrobatic catches. I’m telling you, this guy was a star in practices. Now, can he keep his head on straight and get things done like that in games? That’s the question. If he does, he’s an NFL-level talent. Period. Mike drop.

2. Jai Lucas is a hell of a coach … posted by Billyboi99

Mr. Boi99 points out in his thread that Lucas is an “ALPHA,” and that “This guy can bring us a natty if we can keep him.”

Other War Room posters seem to agree, and with good reason, right?

Old Cane posts that “Lucas has done a remarkable job in his first year being a head coach. Gotta remember that the entire team is new, no holdovers from last year. To gel like they have speaks volumes about Jai Lucas and his staff!”

ghostfaceCDWright40 says “Yeah, he is much better than I thought. Now I have seen him in action I think he is even better than the Duke head coach. Rim run for example. Big men are told to do your work early. I see their players getting up and down the court….or rim run all the time. They want to try to get to the blocks because the first one to the block has the best position. This puts the defense at a disadvantage. They now have to make the decision to three quarter defend or full front defend the entry pass. These are the tiny details that make a huge difference in games. Especially where there is similar talent. When you have superior talent you don’t have to pay as much attention to the details like that.”

And Mrmiamih posts that Lucas “Will kill it in portal , players can see how he coaches and plays numerous players.”

CaneSport’s Take: No argument here. For a first-year head coach Lucas has simply killed it, getting the Canes into the top 25 as an NCAA Tournament lock coming off really poor 15-17 and 7-24 records at Miami. The future is bright with him at the helm. This is a team that no one wants to face in the postseason given the length and experience and various pieces that can get it done. If a player or two get hot from long range, watch out for the Canes in the Tournament. Oh, and let’s give a big shoutout to the transfer portal. He worked it extremely well piecing this group together. Stay tuned for the regular season finale today!

1. Don’t be shocked when you start hearing Jordan Lyle & ladainian tomlinson comparisons … thread started by PH1LLY

In this thread, PH1LLY makes the Lyle-Tomlinson comparison and says “Just remember where you heard it 1st.”

We will.

Some relevant responses?

TampaBayCane: I don’t know If he has the vision to be LD good. Maybe it’s confidence but he missed holes when he got a few chances last year.

o_CANE1983: I’ll believe it when I see it. He’s going to have a hard time getting on the field with the guys we got now. Honestly shocked that he stayed.

Isacane: I love that Lyle believes in himself enough to stay and compete. That in itself tells me he has the fortitude of a winner. Never bet against that attitude & commitment

CaneSport’s Take: We recently did a film study on Lyle, and he clearly was outstanding as a freshman in 2024 with future star written all over him. Last season he probably should have redshirted (he played in six games) since after he hurt his ankle in Game 1 he clearly was never the same. Our view is he’s the same guy he was two years ago when he averaged 7.4 yards per carry with 400 yards and four TDs. He’s the same guy that beat out Mark Fletcher to start Game 1 last year. He’s got a speed/power combination that’s unlike anyone else on Miami’s roster. So you can take that as us saying he’s the most talented athlete in the running backs room. The issue for Lyle? Fletcher is going to be the guy off his 1,000-yard season in which he dominated during the playoff run. And with Marty Brown a proven power back and Girard Pringle showing what he can do as a speed back, Lyle is going to need to earn his reps and opportunities. We think he does wind up with a role, and it could be as major as sharing reps to keep Fletcher fresh with Brown being the short-yardage guy and Pringle a third-down back. That would not surprise us. But he needs to prove he’s back to his 2024 form. Oh, and let’s wait on the Tomlinson comparison for a bit, okay?