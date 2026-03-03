Miami Hurricanes Hire Mike Viti as TE Coach: Army OL Coach Brings Joe Moore Award Pedigree to Coral Gables

Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal has a history as a top offensive line coach who also coached tight ends. And now Cristobal has hired an offensive line coach to be Miami’s next tight ends coach, replacing the departing Cody Woodiel.

That would be Army associate head coach/OL coach Mike Viti.

A 2008 West Point graduate, he just wrapped up his 10th season as an as an Army assistant coach. Viti’s had great success win his tenure there, including his 2024 OL unit receiving the Joe Moore Award, a first for a Group of 5 or military program.

Army had the nation’s No. 4 rushing offense this past season and was No. 1 in the category in 2024.

A former college running back, he coached the RBs prior to 2022 when he took over as OL coach.

Per his Army bio, Viti has quite a background. Following his own graduation from West Point, Viti served a deployment as a platoon leader in Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, earning a Bronze Star and a Combat Action Badge. After retiring from the military as a Captain, Viti embarked on Mike’s Hike for Heroes, a cross-country trek where he walked one kilometer for every service member killed in action in the global war on terror. As documented by a breadth of national media, Viti concluded the walk covering 7,100 kilometers (4,400 miles) beginning in Washington with the final steps made entering the 2014 Army-Navy Game, presented by USAA, in Baltimore, Md.

Viti is also a co-founder of the Legacies Alive Foundation, which is a non-profit organization whose mission is to strengthen and support the Gold Star families of our nation’s fallen heroes and bring national awareness to the life and character of all service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Now his next stop is at Miami, where he will take over a unit that struggled to make a big impact a year ago. But there’s plenty of talent there starting with Elija Lofton looking for a breakout season and with young talent including Luka Gilbert and two freshmen arrivals, Gavin Mueller and Israel Briggs.