Mauigoa Selected No. 10, Bain No. 15 in NFL Draft, More Miami Stars Set to Follow

The NFL Draft is on the clock, and the Miami Hurricanes are expected to have three players off the board before the night is over. The first Cane taken? That was a highly anticipated battle between DE Rueben Bain and OT Francis Mauigoa.

And Mauigoa won out.

He was taken with the 10th overall pick by the New York Giants.

Bain was later taken No. 15 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Asked his message to Giants QB Jaxson Dart, Mauigoa kept it simple.

“I’m ready to die for you,” he said.

And with Akheem Mesidor expected to join Bain and Mauigoa in Round 1, it’s notable that the last time three Canes went in Round 1 was in 2007 (Brandon Meriweather, Jon Beason and Greg Olsen).

As the draft continues for the next couple of days Miami is expected to be well represented with some mock drafts expecting nine plus Canes to be taken. For reference, nine would be the most since 2017 when nine also went, and the last time 10 were taken was all the way back in 2002.

With Mauigoa the first Cane to go, let’s take a closer look:

Mauigoa was a star in his three seasons at Miami, starting from Day 1 as a highly touted 5-star. A consensus first team All-American in 2025, he played right tackle for UM but could play tackle or guard at the next level. He won the 2025 ACC Jacobs Blocking Tropy, honoring the conference’s top blocker. He was the picture of consistency in his Cane career, starting 42 games and never missing one start. He earned an 87.0 pass-blocking grade over the course of the season from Pro Football Focus, which led all qualified FBS right tackles. He allowed just one sack in 205 true pass set snaps, according to PFF, and totaled a 93.7% win rate on those snaps – second-best among all 2026 NFL Draft-eligible tackles.

The NFL Mock Draft Database says of Mauigoa that he “is a standout offensive line prospect with the physical attributes and skill set to excel at the next level. At 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, Mauigoa boasts a big, thick body that is ideal for playing in the NFL. His arm length is adequate for offensive tackle play, and he possesses a wide base and footwork that allow him to neutralize bull rushes effectively. Mauigoa is not afraid to dictate contact with a strong long arm, keeping his weight on his inside foot to be ready for inside counters. However, he can sometimes be too heavily on his toes, leading to lunges and leg drives. Improving his anticipation of rushers’ movements and locating help on the field will be key to his development. … While still refining his pass protection techniques, Mauigoa has shown the movement skills and anchor strength to handle edge rushers in the NFL. His athleticism and power profile indicate that he could develop into a perennial Pro Bowl-caliber tackle.”

Bain is now off the board as well.

He had some question marks about his arm length, but those really didn’t deter NFL teams considering the explosive playmaking he showed on tape. In his 38 games at Miami he had 20.5 sacks and 33.5 tackles for losses (including five sacks during last year’s CFP run). The former Miami Central 4-star was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and Ted Hendricks Award Winner while garnering All-American first team honors after tallying 9.5 sacks and 15.5 TFL last year.

The NFL Mock Draft Database says of Bain that he “is a defensive force that evaluators dream of discovering, transitioning from an injury casualty to a potential crown jewel of the draft. His dominance on film showcases a defender operating on a level above his college competition, decimating protection schemes and overwhelming offensive linemen with his hands. Bain’s ability to process protection concepts and adjust his attack angles like a seasoned veteran sets him apart as a formidable force on the field. His versatility allows for maximum impact when deployed as a moveable weapon rather than a stationary edge, showcasing elite production regardless of alignment. With the inside rush package he’s developed, Bain turns third-and-long situations into nightmares for interior linemen, showcasing a rare combination of quickness and power.”