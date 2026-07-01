Miami Hurricanes land Russian center Egor Ryzhov

The Miami Hurricanes have acquired Russian center Egor Ryzhov, who was previously committed to Florida State last offseason. He did not end up playing for the Seminoles.

Ryzhov, who stands at 6-foot-11 and weighs 220 pounds, is a lengthy and athletic big that will back up projected starting center Somto Cyril. Last year with Enisey Krasnoya in the VTB United League (the top professional league in Russia), Ryzhov averaged 11.7 points and 5.9 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per game. He shot 54.9% from the field, 70% from the free throw line and 30% from deep, although he shot just 10 three-pointers for the entire season.

In 42 games played, Ryzhov eclipsed the double-digit scoring mark 32 times. He dropped a season-high 24 points in a January win over Lokomotiv Kuban, making 11 of his 15 field-goal attempts.

Rhyzhov, who will be 22 to start the 2026–27 season, is the ninth player to commit to Miami this offseason. He joins five-star forward Caleb Gaskins and three-star forward Chris Birden as well as the following transfers: Villanova guard Acaden Lewis, Bucknell guard Quin Berger, Indiana guard Nick Dorn, Robert Morris forward DeSean Goode and Saint Peter’s guard Brent Bland.

Rhyzhov is the latest of what’s become a trend of international players pledging to head coach Jai Lucas and the Hurricanes. Israel’s Noam Dovrat, Slovakia’s Timo Malovec and Turkey’s Salih Altuntas all signed with and played important minutes at Miami for the 2025–26 season.

Miami still has one scholarship spot left to fill following the addition of Rhyzhov. We think that roster spot will be used to land an athletic wing or another practice player if the Canes are content with their rotation for this upcoming season.

CaneSport’s Take

Miami’s bench needed to become more athletic this offseason, and this goal has been accomplished with the addition of Rhyzhov. Defensively, Rhyzhov has a high ceiling because of his physical and athletic traits. This was a savvy pickup by Lucas and the UM coaching staff, whose projected bench now consists of Rhyzhov, either Gaskins or Goode, a knockdown shooter in Dorn, a veteran ball-handler in Bland and returning guard/forward Marcus Allen.