Skip to main content
Miami
Join Now

Miami Hurricanes LB Preview 2026: Strength, Depth and Key Question Marks

On3 imageby: Matt Shodell30 minutes agocanesport
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Miami vs Indiana
Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) dives for a touchdown against Miami Hurricanes linebacker Mohamed Toure (1) in the second half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

CaneSport is taking a closer look, position by position, at where things stand for Miami off the national title run. Today’s focus: LB.

Join for $1
then billed annually
CaneSport
+
+
One subscription: The best Miami Hurricanes coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.