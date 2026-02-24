Miami Hurricanes’ Mario Cristobal had jokes ready for Kirby Smart, Florida at Football Writers Event

The Football Writer’s Association of America Dinner was held in Gainesville on Monday at Spurrier’s Gridiron Grill, with Malachi Toney named Offensive Rookie of the Year and Mario Cristobal receiving the coveted Entertainer Of The Evening Award.

Okay, maybe the only real award went to Toney. But Cristobal sure deserved one for his performance.

He served as the guest speaker, but as he got on the stage, it quickly became apparent he thought he was at a different event.

Namely, a Kirby Smart roast.

“It’s great to watch what Carson Beck can do with great coaching,” Cristobal said as those in attendance roared with laughter.

Then Cristobal turned serious.

Nah, we’re kidding.

He was just getting started.

“Let’s give it up for Coach Smart,” Cristobal said. “If it wasn’t for all his years of pre-NIL we wouldn’t have NIL right now.”

Cristobal also took issue with the Athens, Ga. roaring restaurant scene, saying “We have more than one restaurant in Miami as opposed to Athens.”

Yes, the coach wrote the jokes himself.

Including this one: “You have to give a guy like Kirby credit when you have all that time to sit at home watching us play on TV in the playoffs … but congrats on the SEC and the championship. That’s awesome. We were 5-1 against the SEC. I don’t know what you were.”

Cristobal couldn’t leave without also taking a shot at his Gainesville location.

“I never felt so welcomed in enemy territory,” he said. “Except last year at the Swamp. 41-17.”

So there you have it.

He’s got the comedy.

After proving all season that his Miami Hurricanes program is no joke.