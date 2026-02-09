Miami Hurricanes Message Board Buzz: Offense on the Rise, Positivity Everywhere

TALK ALL THINGS MIAMI HURRICANES WITH FANS IN GARY FERMAN’S WAR ROOM

Fans in general are pretty darn knowledgeable … well, perhaps, depending on who you ask. Today we are looking at some key message board topics posed by very knowledgeable Miami Hurricanes fans. It’s our top three list of recent subjects, and the relevant insight included:

3. How about some love for Dan Radakovich … thread started by utatem

In this thread started by utatem, he gives some love to Miami’s AD, posting “He hired Mario and Jai Lucas. The future looks bright for football and basketball with those hires. We will see how the baseball team fares real soon and if JD Arteaga is the right guy or not to lead them. All reports are that they will be much improved also.”

The responses came fast and furious, and as you’d expect they were all in unison … about the fact that Radakovich may be building the football team hand in hand with Cristobal, but he didn’t hire him.

As KLCane says “He didn’t hire Mario, but still a solid point. He’s done a good job with the programs.”

Dolcane, apparently an admirer of Back to the Future movies, adds that “It seems he took the Flux Capacitor with him when he left Clemson. It may be coincidence but they have really been average since.”

OtownCane96 is among those praising Radakovich as well: “The athletic program has seen tremendous improvements and results over the past couple years, he’s the top guy, so yes, much credit is due.”

CaneSport’s Take: Many think an athletic director’s job starts and ends with his coaching hires, and certainly that is one area on which to grade the work being done. But Radakovich has as much helped make sure athletics has the resources needed to succeed and has worked really well in tandem with the coaches. So even if he wasn’t here when Cristobal was hired, he’s made the coach’s path that much easier by helping make sure the resources were in place and available. And we’d say the jury is still very much out on basketball and baseball, so let’s see how those programs fare not just this year but into the next few seasons. So far, so good though!

2. The Miami Hurricanes Keep Getting Scarier … thread started by JTH007

This thread began with a repost of the below Tweet.

The Miami Hurricanes are just getting scarier 😳 pic.twitter.com/UDFaCZJqF1 — Hard Rock Bet (@HardRockBet) February 3, 2026

And while the CaneSport message board responses astutely pointed out that perhaps Elija Lofton isn’t scaring anyone just yet, posters also pointed to other weapons on the offense like Girard Pringle. And this, from Darkgable0178: “People sleeping on these freshman receivers man. Wingo and/or Paris is going to play this year. My money is on Wingo forcing his way into the rotation. Also Moore if he takes the next step. That WR room is the best in the ACC and probably top 3 in the nation RIGHT NOW. We have elite starters at every position. We finally have the depth. Scary hours for all ACC teams. We absolutely have to win the conference this year.”

Chasmish reiterates the love for Josh Moore, posting “Josh Moore will be on there after next season baby.”

CaneSport’s Take: Last year we predicted the defense would be the strength of the team … and this year we’re reversing that. This offense has the ability to be top 5 in the nation with the only real question mark along the offensive line … and you have to believe in the knowledge/development of Alex Mirabal and Mario Cristobal at that spot. They are the best in the business with the linemen. For perspective, ranking in the top 5 next year will be a big jump up after the Canes were 46th in total offense and 35th in scoring offense on their way to the title game this year. In ’26 this will truly be a pick-your-poison offense with Mensah leading the charge after starring at Duke. There are two 1,000-yard returning receivers in Toney and Barkate plus 1,000-yard RB Fletcher and the other key depth returning there, too. With Lofton coming off injury and having bigtime physical tools, watch out for this group.

1. What a difference four years with Mario … thread started by Bobbie Jo

Bobbie astutely points out that Cristobal didn’t just help lead this team to the national title, he also turned around any CaneSport message board negativity. “First two years everyone screaming this guy was a failure,” Bobbie Jo writes. “Last year everyone screaming this guy was a failure not head coach material. This past season after two really bad losses nothing but a failure. Now look at us and the incredible job he has done and the team going into next year loaded after all the players going to the NFL off this team that was one play away from winning the championship. Hats off to Mario and the organization for having a little better knowledge than all us little league coaches.”

Among the responses:

HurricaneBlack: Thank you, Mario for not being stubborn and getting out of your own way to put an amazing playoff run together

o_PastorCane: It was crazy here just a short time ago…

Rpolo: Thank You Mario for teaching all of us couch potatoes on how to run a football program for longevity rather than one hit wonders.

JST390-2: some people still can’t come to grips with the successes …negativity on this board has vanished …thank goodness

OtownCane96: What a turn around and perception of the program Nationally. He’s always been a great HS recruiter, but now we are seeing development which in turn is leading to high draft picks. Now the view is again a place to get into the League…. in addition to winning, in turn making it easier to recruit more elite players. He’s Killing it in the transfer portal. Strong NIL. Man, Mario is firing on all cylinders. All the pillars of an elite program, Coming together.

CaneSport’s Take: Look, let’s not pretend this is something it’s not. When I just googled “what is a sports message board,” the AI response was “a place people rant and are negative about their favorite team.” Okay, I may have made that up. But the point is this: A fan’s job isn’t to just agree with everything happening at a program. It’s okay to reasonably point out alternatives to things that happen in games or in the way things are done/coach hires/personnel decisions etc. So it is pretty rare to see all the positivity coming Miami’s way for a change from the Cane fan base. That’s what happens when over two decades of failure turns into success … with every appearance that a lot more is on the way. Kudos to Mario & the entire program. There’s going to be a lot of message board positivity for a while, this reporter thinks.