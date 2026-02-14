Miami Hurricanes Message Board Buzz: WR Transfer Debate, No. 1 Seed In Playoff Talk and Mario Cristobal’s Biggest Achievement

TALK ALL THINGS MIAMI HURRICANES WITH FANS IN GARY FERMAN’S WAR ROOM

Fans in general are pretty darn knowledgeable … well, perhaps, depending on who you ask. Today we are looking at some key message board topics posed by very knowledgeable Miami Hurricanes fans. It’s our top three list of recent subjects, and the relevant insight included:

3. I been clamoring for years that we don’t need so many WR transfers … Posted by Trust

This was a hot button one and it touched on yours truly saying on one of our Good Morning Show podcasts that I don’t want to be cutting into reps for Josh Moore – who I think is going to be a superstar – in order to use more experienced players like the portal additions Cam Vaughn or Vandrevius Jacobs.

Trust writes that “Not playing Josh Moore next year for an average Cam Vaughn is just stupid. Thank you for validating my Tony Johnson take. Told ya’ll right out the gate, Sam Brown is good, but we don’t need him. Tony Johnson is solid, but not needed with Ray Ray and Mali. Everyone says the staff is so amazing at assessing, but by dumb luck they started Malachi Toney and saved $1 mil by not signing Concepcion, Rivers, etc. I called it way back that Restrepo, George, Zay Horton were gonna be plenty talent for Cam Ward to work with. Called it that Mali, Josh Moore, CJ, etc was plenty talented and we didn’t need Tony J, and really didn’t need Keelan Marion either. I’m not saying Marion isn’t good. Solid WR. CJ, solid WR. Frankly, Tony J, solid WR. But we really didn’t need more than just one of them. Two, okay. But all 3, total waste of money. And more importantly, screwing the kids we recruited and signed. Thank you Matt. So many clowns on here told me I was wrong. We need Sam Brown. We need K Marion and T Johnson.”

Among the responses, from justincane: “Terrible take. Daniels and Marion were huge this past season. Plus, we have no idea what any of the young guys other than Toney will be. Vaughn and Jacobs are proven entities who had big games against very good competition. And Barkate is a flat out stud. If Moore and Upshaw are better, great. But that’s a big if. And if they aren’t, we have solid, proven veterans to step up for Mensah.”

Beatles_1stepped up to the microphone in the thread and declared “I really hope for more blowouts this year so we can rotate in the younger receiver group a bit more than last year. I hope Wingo gets more snaps in 2026 than Moore did in 2025 for example.”

CaneSport’s Take: There was not an intent to say Miami didn’t need CJ Daniels or Keelan Marion this past season, both had bigtime moments, and Daniels in particular also took charge of that WR room with outstanding leadership. The fairer point as it pertains to this year’s receiver situation, which really is what we were addressing on the Good Morning show, is that just because UM took 3 transfers doesn’t mean that guys like Moore and Daylyn Upshaw plus the four true freshmen shouldn’t be able to push to start. There’s only one open spot with Barkate and Toney guys that are going to eat up massive reps at the other two spots. And if you don’t give Moore/Upshaw a chance in particular they could wind up leaving after this season without Miami ever having really seen their potential impact in games. The cycle of young WRs giving up their jobs to incoming portal guys can’t become a thing. Miami has recruited the position really well, and it should get a chance to show out.

2. Playoff Bracket Projection Miami #1 Seed … Posted by JTH007

Is it a bit too early for playoff brackets in 2026? Um, maybe. But JTH shared a way-too-early projection in the War Room, probably because Miami’s the … wait for it … NO. 1 OVERALL SEED according to Brad Crawford! Notre Dame is second, Texas is No. 3 and Indiana No. 4 followed by Texas Tech, Georgia, Oregon, Ohio state, LSU, Texas A&M, Memphis and Michigan.

Some of your more interesting responses in the thread:

Matahungwa: “And this time last year, people were insisting Texas, LSU, Penn State, and Clemson were going to win it all. No one has a clue. Our O line is in major flux right now and we might be losing our best position coach on defense. No one knows anything about who will be good next year.”

Hooracane: “After we landed Mensah, I said we should be a consensus preseason top 3 team. With that stated, none of that matters as we know. It is all about the finish. However, on paper, Miami objectively looks like a legit natty title contender next year.”

And 44Lima has the two words that Mario Cristobal probably agrees with most as it pertains to the projection: “Rat Poison.”

CaneSport’s take: With Miami No.1 and Notre Dame is No. 2 overall on the projection that’s a bit hard to imagine happening … unless the Canes and Irish play to a tie and win the rest of their respective games. Because chances are there will be either another undefeated team or a team that has a loss that will look better than Notre Dame losing to Miami at home (which is what probably would have to happen if the Canes are going to be the top seed). But hey, the respect is real. And we do see the Canes as probably the only ACC team worth putting in the playoffs.

1. The biggest thing Mario achieved this year is… Posted by Hooracane

Mr. Hoora has an interesting take on what Mario Crisobal and Miami achieved this year, saying the biggest thing is a single word: “Credibility.”

“That pays dividends for years to come when it comes to recruiting,” Hooracane posts. “Everybody recognized that Mario was a great recruiter. However, many doubted whether he could turn that into elite winning. He exercised the demons this year by going on an extended win streak after the SMU loss. He destroyed the narrative that his teams could not finish strong or win in Nov./Dec. To me, that is the single biggest and most important achievement of 2025. It is already paying dividends.”

Chasmish adds on that “And he got much of the fan base (which included me) to believe in him because he showed the strength to change, grew as a coach and went on one hell of a run.”

Rpolo also has an interesting take for those that think in the NIL era that Mario’s recruiting prowess isn’t as important. “Agreed with the OP, and I’ll throw another one out there,” he says. “Pre NIL Mario was known as an ACE recruiter. Enter NIL, and everyone said that his abilities as a recruiter were gone.I disagree completely, and its actually quite the opposite. With equal monies on the table for athletes, you actually have to be a better recruiter to sell your program and convince why the U vs other programs if money is the same. So, he has even grown as a recruiter to elite levels in my opinion.”

CaneSport’s take: Certainly the year Miami had does help erase a lot of the naysayers about Cristobal as a coach … however, winning it all is probably what it’s really going to take to make everyone forgive any major future mis-step/gaffe, right? But with that said credibility is always going to be a plus in recruiting, although really the NIL $ has as much or more sway as anything else nowadays. While we don’t disagree with Rpolo, we’d add that putting guys into the top rounds of the NFL draft for multiple years in a row is going to be as big a selling point to recruits as any on-field record/results. Because that’s where these guys want to end up. And yes, NIL $ has to be there.