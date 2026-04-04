Miami OG Max Buchanan Chasing Starting Role, Confident In Group Despite Losing Four Starters

Miami OG Max Buchanan Chasing Starting Role, Confident In Group Despite Losing Four Startersby: Matt Shodell04/04/26canesportRead In AppJan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Max Buchanan (66) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesMiami’s offensive line turns to young talent like Max Buchanan and Jackson Cantwell as the Hurricanes embrace a true next-man-up mindset in 2026.