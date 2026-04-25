Beck first pick of third round by Cards and then Markel Bell chosen by Eagles as Miami Hurricanes experience Day 2 of the NFL Draft

MIami saw three players go in the NFL Draft’s first round yesterday – Francis Mauigoa, Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor.

Mauigoa was taken with the 10th overall pick by the New York Giants. Bain was later taken No. 15 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And then Mesidor was chosen with the 22nd pick by the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Day 2 two more Canes came off the board: Carson Beck was the first pick of the third round by the Arizona Cardinals and Markel Bell went three picks later to the Philadelphia Eagles. And there was anticipation that nickel Keionte Scott might join them in that round as Saturday night continued.

It’s notable that the last time three Canes went in Round 1 was in 2007 (Brandon Meriweather, Jon Beason and Greg Olsen).

If the Canes can get nine players drated as some project, it would be the most Canes taken since 2017 when nine also went, and the last time 10 were taken was all the way back in 2002.

Beck had some ups and downs early in his lone 2025 season with Miami, but he saved the best for the final half of the season and led the Canes oh-so-close to winning the national title. After coming in from Georgia, where he led the Bulldogs to a 24-3 record in 27 games as a starting QB, he arrived at Miami and finished hitting on 72.4 percent of his throws for 3,814 yards with 30 TDs and 12 INTs (adding two rushing scores and a receiving TD as well). Following on the heels of No. 1 overall draft pick Cam Ward wasn’t easy, but it certainly was a majorly successful season for UM with Beck leading the offense. And now he’s moving on to the NFL.

Bleacher Report’s analysis of Beck reads that “Beck’s play style and strengths fit the mold of a high-end game manager quarterback in the NFL. Beck has the skill set suited to a team with strong talent and culture that can win games. He excels in a point-guard role under center. He combines good anticipation, quick game efficiency, and timely throwing. Beck is a former 4-star recruit in the 2020 class. He is a well-experienced player with over 30 starts in his collegiate career. His traits and experience are what NFL teams tend to look for in a future starting quarterback.”

Bell spent the last two years starting at tackle (five starts in 2024, started every game at left tackle this past season), and his play this past season was a big reason QB Carson Beck was only pressured on 17 percent of his dropbacks per Pro Football Focus. Bell is noted by PFF allowing no sacks and only one hit on the QB this past season (along with 14 hurries). He also was called for seven penalties and graded out at 83.5 percent as a pass blocker and 66.0 as a run blocker. He was a JUCO arrival at Miami in ’24 out of Holmes Community College in Mississippi. His Bleacher Report analysis reads that Bell “is a towering (at 6-9), light-footed tackle prospect, who maximizes his length to cast a wide net in pass protection and active feet to displace defenders in the run game. Bell’s upright style and solid, though not great overall athletic ability, cap his ceiling. However, his size and skill-level signal a high-quality swing tackle with starter upside.”

Stay tuned for mote NFL Draft updates tonight and tomorrow, as several more Canes are expected to be taken.

