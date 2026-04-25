Miami Hurricanes on Day 3 of the NFL Draft

The Miami Hurricanes entered the final NFL Draft day with several players still hoping to be drafted, and there’s still every chance the Canes could equal the nine+ draftees projected by many mock drafts (which would be the most since 2017).

So far, MIami saw three players go in the NFL Draft’s first round Thursday – Francis Mauigoa, Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor.

Mauigoa was taken with the 10th overall pick by the New York Giants. Bain was later taken No. 15 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And then Mesidor was chosen with the 22nd pick by the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Day 2 three more Canes came off the board: Carson Beck was the first pick of the third round by the Arizona Cardinals and Markel Bell went three picks later to the Philadelphia Eagles. Safety Jakobe Thomas was chosen later by the Minnesota Vikings with the 98th pick.

After a longer than expected wait, Keionte Scott was taken by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 16th pick of the fourth round.

Scott is a former 4-star JUCO recruit and Auburn transfer who had a massive senior season in his lone ear at Miami. He ended with 13 tackles for loss to go with 64 total tackles (42 solo), five sacks, two interceptions, five passes defended and two fumbles forced and recovered. He was a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist. Perhaps his most memorable highlight: A 72-yard interception return for a touchdown in the playoffs vs. Ohio State. Many thought he would go in Round 2 or 3 based on his blazing low 4.4 time at Pro Day, but he slipped to the final day.

The Bleacher Reportanalysis of Scott reads that he “is a defensive weapon working from the slot, particularly as a blitzer. His foot-speed and rush-lane processing help him close on quarterbacks and ballcarriers in the blink of an eye. He brings juice every time he steps onto the field and gets his teammates fired up with every tackle. His playmaking outshines his size and makes him an impactful defender. … He’s an electric presence at the nickel and provides an energy that can’t be coached.”