Skip to main content
Miami
Join Now

Miami QB Carson Beck Keeps It Level-Headed Ahead of Fiesta Bowl vs. Ole Miss

On3 imageby: Matt Shodell3 hours agocanesport
NCAA Football: Cotton Bowl-Miami at Ohio State
Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) and defensive back Jakobe Thomas (8) with the champions trophy following the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Fiesta Bowl is around the corner, and don't miss everything Miami QB Carson Beck is talking about in advance of it.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
CaneSport
+
+
One subscription: The best Miami Hurricanes coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.