Skip to main content
Miami
Join Now

What Carson Beck Learned Watching Georgia Face Ole Miss: "It does make it a little bit easier to break down and understand"

On3 imageby: CaneSport.com Staff14 minutes agoCaneSport
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) throws during the Cotton Bowl at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Dec. 31, 2025.

The Fiesta Bowl is around the corner, and don't miss everything Miami QB Carson Beck is talking about in advance of it.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
CaneSport
+
+
One subscription: The best Miami Hurricanes coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.