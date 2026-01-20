Miami Hurricanes’ QB Future Could Hinge on Duke Lawsuit Involving Transfer Target Darian Mensah ... With Judge Requiring He Go In Portal

For Miami Hurricanes fans focused on the national title chase … well, now it’s time to turn your focus in another direction.

The future.

And perhaps a lot of Miami’s 2026 success might just hinge on what happens and Duke … and in the courts.

Because with the Canes reportedly on the verge of grabbing Duke standout QB Darian Mensah, who announced Friday he was going in the transfer portal, the Blue Devils now are fighting to stop that from happening. The way the process works, as Xavier Lucas can probably tell you, is that a team is required to put a player in the portal within 48 hours of receiving his paperwork. But, as we saw with Lucas, sometimes programs refuse to do so.

In Lucas’ case, Wisconsin alleged tampering, so Lucas wound up simply unenrolling there and enrolling at Miami. He had never signed a contract with the Badgers, which made that an easy move.

With Mensah it’s a little more tricky, since the QB has an existing NIL deal he signed with Duke that runs through next season.

As was reported today, Duke is now suing Mensah claiming he broke a multiyear NIL contract that runs through Dec. 31 of 2026.

As Sportico reported, the Blue Devils are seeking to block Mensah from leaving for another program based on the contract. As stated in that story, Duke is arguing that enrollment at another school to play football would violate his NIL signed deal since he contractually “agreed that no other school can use Mensah’s NIL.”

CaneSport has learned that while Mensah has not been put in the portal yet, the judge in the case has ruled that Duke is required to put him in the portal. So that is expected to happen by Wednesday unless Duke appeals successfully. And there should be an expedited ruling of some sort coming, so stay tuned.

Miami needs a Mensah-type player considering the team is losing Carson Beck and has the only experienced backup Emory Williams who is expected to transfer out. CaneSport has learned that Williams is in the team’s exit meetings with coaches today and has a flight to East Carolina scheduled for this evening … but has not yet signed with the Pirates.

What we do know for sure? Mensah is a proven playmaker.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder finished the year hitting on 66.8 percent of his passes for 3,973 yards and 34 TDs with just six INTs. He had six games with three or more TD passes (season-high four thrown against Clemson and in the bowl game vs. Arizona State), and he threw for 300+ yards in six games (season high 389 pass yards in season opener vs. Elon).

At Tulane in 13 starts in 2024 he completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 2,723 yards with 22 TDs and six INTs, adding 132 yards rushing and another score.

Mensah has two years of eligibility remaining.