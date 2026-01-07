Skip to main content
Miami
Jakobe Thomas Credits Cristobal, Culture Change for His Miami Hurricanes Breakout

On3 imageby: Matt Shodell42 minutes agocanesport
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jakobe Thomas (8) forces an incomplete pass intended for Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) during the Cotton Bowl at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game on Dec. 31, 2025. Ohio State lost 24-14.

The Fiesta Bowl is around the corner, and don't miss everything Miami S Jakobe Thomas is talking about in advance of it.

