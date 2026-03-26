Miami Hurricanes set to return to practice field this morning for spring practice No. 2

The Miami Hurricanes return to the practice field this morning and CaneSport will have you fully covered with video of the drill work, our news and notes from watching the team go through its paces and post-practice thoughts from the team.

We are monitoring position battles with just three main returning starters on offense and six on defense … plus an influx of transfers are expected to help the team again make a run in the playoffs. Of course, we’ll be monitoring how new QB Darian Mensah is faring and how players on both sides of the ball are performing. There’s competition for starting jobs/in the two deep at every level plus the need for young guys to step up and not just compete to start but also provide high quality depth.

We’ve got you covered with it all.

So stay tuned for what comes out of today’s practice.

And to hold you over till then, here’s a summary of our prior spring practice session coverage:

MARCH 24

Mario Cristobal Praises Energy as Miami Hurricanes Begin Spring Work: “Very competitive, miles to go obviously”

Matthew McCoy begins at Right Tackle as Miami Hurricanes explore right O-Line mix

Mark Fletcher Credits His Clear-Minded Play For Postseason Results & It Shows What’s Ahead for Miami

Zechariah Poyser: Miami Hurricanes Defense Loaded With New Talent, Competition

Ryan Rodriguez’s Comeback: Miami Hurricanes Center Set for Breakout Year

Day 1 Notes: QBs Shine, WRs Flash in Miami’s Spring Practice

VIDEO: Miami Hurricanes at work in today’s 1st spring practice session

Miami Hurricanes New Jersey Numbers Unveiled