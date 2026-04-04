Miami Hurricanes set to return to practice field this morning for spring practice No. 8

The Miami Hurricanes return to the practice field this morning and CaneSport will have you fully covered with post-practice thoughts from the team as UM has just passed the halfway point of spring drills.

We are monitoring position battles with just three main returning starters on offense and six on defense … plus an influx of transfers are expected to help the team again make a run in the playoffs. Of course, we’ll be monitoring how new QB Darian Mensah is faring and how players on both sides of the ball are performing. There’s competition for starting jobs/in the two deep at every level plus the need for young guys to step up and not just compete to start but also provide high quality depth.

We’ve got you covered with it all.

So stay tuned for what comes out of today’s practice.

And to hold you over till then, here’s a summary of our prior spring practice session coverage:

APRIL 3 7th practice

Closed practice

APRIL 2 6th practice

Mario Cristobal Stresses “Elite Practices” as Miami Pushes Forward This Spring

From West Point & Afghanistan to Miami: Viti’s Warrior Mentality Fuels Canes

NFL-Developed Coach Favian Upshaw Ready to Elevate Miami Hurricanes RBs

News and notes from Miami Hurricanes’ April 2 practice

VIDEO: Miami Hurricanes at work in today’s spring practice session

MARCH 31 5th practice

Alex Mirabal Details Leadership, Development in Miami’s Rebuilt OL Room

Inside Malachi Toney’s Mindset After a Historic Freshman Season at Miami

DL coach Jason Taylor: “Nothing Is Promised” as Miami DL Battles for Roles

VIDEO: Miami Hurricanes at work in March 31 spring practice session

News and notes from Miami Hurricanes’ March 31 practice

Gary Ferman’s Mailbag: Week 1 Spring Practice questions and answers

MARCH 28 4th practice

Miami’s 2026 Offense Loaded With Talent, But O-Line Holds the Key With Full Pads Ready To Go On

Inside Miami’s Defensive Reload: With Spring Drills Ongoing, It Seems Apparent LB Hold the Key to 2026

After March 28 Spring Practice Mario Cristobal Says Miami Showing Flashes but Needs More Consistency

Chase Smith on His Journey, Miami’s Reset Mentality, and Competing To Start

Miami Banking on Justin Scott to Help Lead New-Look Defensive Front

With Bain and Mesidor Gone, Armondo Blount Could Step Into Spotlight for Miami Hurricanes

Lucas on Miami’s Defensive Reload: “We’re Making Progress”

MARCH 27 3rd practice

Closed practice

MARCH 26 2nd practice

The Soldier in the Tight Ends Room: Mike Viti brings West Point Edge to Miami Spring Practice

Hurricanes DC Corey Hetherman March 26: Miami Banking on Depth, Competition to Stay Elite on Defense

Hurricanes OC Shannon Dawson Discusses Offense’s Big Play Potential After March 26 Miami Spring Practice

Practice No. 2 news and notes

Video: Spring practice No. 2

MARCH 24 1st practice

Mario Cristobal Praises Energy as Miami Hurricanes Begin Spring Work: “Very competitive, miles to go obviously”

Matthew McCoy begins at Right Tackle as Miami Hurricanes explore right O-Line mix

Mark Fletcher Credits His Clear-Minded Play For Postseason Results & It Shows What’s Ahead for Miami

Zechariah Poyser: Miami Hurricanes Defense Loaded With New Talent, Competition

Ryan Rodriguez’s Comeback: Miami Hurricanes Center Set for Breakout Year

Day 1 Notes: QBs Shine, WRs Flash in Miami’s Spring Practice

VIDEO: Miami Hurricanes at work in today’s 1st spring practice session

Miami Hurricanes New Jersey Numbers Unveiled