Miami Hurricanes set to return to practice field this morning

The Miami Hurricanes return to the practice field this morning and CaneSport will have you fully covered with video of the drill work, our news and notes from watching the team go through its paces and post-practice thoughts from the team.

This is a team well positioned to make another deep playoff run, widely considered in the preseason top 10 and with what should be one of the nation’s most explosive offenses while returning many pieces of a top 5 defense. Of course, we’ll be monitoring how new QB Darian Mensah continues to look and how players on both sides of the ball are performing. There’s competition for starting jobs/in the two deep at several spots, and the team continues to work to build depth.

We’ve got you covered with it all.

So stay tuned for what comes out of today’s practice.

And to hold you over till then, here’s a summary of our prior spring practice session coverage:

AUGUST 5

Elija Lofton Drops 20 Pounds, Could Be Poised for Breakout Season in Miami’s Loaded Offense

AUGUST 4

Mario Cristobal Rejects Miami Hype After Opening Fall Practice: “Say Less and Work More”

THE PRACTICE PULSE: What Stood Out During Miami Hurricanes Fall Practice No. 1

Darian Mensah Recaps Miami Hurricanes Fall Practice No. 1

Mark Fletcher Returns to Miami Focused on Finishing the Job, Weighs In After Opening Fall Practice

VIDEO: Miami Hurricanes at work in today’s opening fall practice session

Photo gallery: Miami Hurricanes opening fall practice

Malachi Toney Has Put On Muscle, Studied NFL Stars & Brings Hunter Mentality Into Miami’s 2026 Season

Gary Ferman’s Mailbag: Training Camp Week Questions and Answers

Doctor’s Orders: 21 Questions That Will Define Miami’s 2026 Season

AUGUST 3

Corey Hetherman Details Miami’s Defensive Reload At Aug. 3 Media Day

Shannon Dawson Details Miami’s Plans for a Versatile 2026 Attack At Aug. 3 Media Day

Why Miami QB Darian Mensah Is Embracing Shannon Dawson’s System: “He will morph the offense around the QB”

Mario Cristobal: Miami’s 2026 season will be earned, not inherited