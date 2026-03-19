Miami Hurricanes treating tournament matchup vs. Missouri like a ‘road game’

Following a third-place finish in the ACC this season, Miami was rewarded with a seven seed in the NCAA tournament. It will, however, face an uphill battle in its Round of 64 game against Missouri on Friday night.

The game will be played at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis – a mere two-hour drive away from Mizzou’s campus. The arena is expected to be filled with Tigers fans, leading Lucas and his staff to prepare for this matchup as if it were a road contest.

The Hurricanes were 8-2 in games away from the Watsco Center this season.

“For us, it’s business as usual,” Lucas said on Thursday as Miami settled in St. Louis and continued preparations for the Tigers. “We won eight road games. We expect this to be a road game. We’re treating it like a real road game. And so we got to go and earn and take our respect like we have done the whole year.”

“We want to just treat this as a road game, like we usually do. We won a lot of them,” senior guard Tre Donaldson said. “So that’s what our plan is, to keep it as normal as possible and just be Miami.”

In addition to meeting the media, Miami also had multiple practice sessions Thursday, one for the public and one away from Enterprise Center at an undisclosed local location.

Keeping the preparation “as normal as possible” has been an emphasis for Miami this whole week. Lucas and his staff want the players to approach the tournament as if it were any other game.

Starting center Ernest Udeh Jr. echoed a similar message when asked about Friday’s 10:10 p.m. tip-off time, which is the latest that Miami will start a game all season.

“We understand the task at hand. The timing, location, situation is really the last thing that we’re going to look at, and kind of think is a determining factor on our success and how well we do,” Udeh said. “Again, like I said, no matter the environment of what we’re playing, we understand why we’re here. We understand what we’re here to do.”

As for the game itself, one of the pivotal matchups will be Miami’s Malik Reneau against Mizzou’s Mark Mitchell. There are a ton of similarities between the two players.

Both Reneau and Mitchell are 6-foot-9, left-handed post players who are the focal points of their respective offenses. They both started their college careers at different schools (Reneau at Indiana and Mitchell at Duke) and posted similar averages this season (Reneau had 18.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, and Mitchell had 18.3 and 5.3).

The matchup could decide which team advances to the Round of 32. Lucas also highlighted the importance of taking care of the basketball as a key to the game.

“The way they kind of use Mark is very similar to how we use Malik. They’re both the kind of primary person on each team,” Lucas said. “I think the thing will come down to what team takes care of the ball the best way, and it’ll go throughout the game, and what team can kind of capitalize on that.”

A final thought from Reneau on his role at Miami this season and how its led to success:

“Coach [Lucas] put me in a lot of positions to succeed, whether it’s been in the pocket, posting up, isolation, so just being able to be versatile for him and be a facilitator on the team, whether it’s getting to the rim myself or kicking out threes to teammates,” he said. “Just being able to be that guy that he goes to, other than Tre, as a facilitator on the team and help the team out that way.”