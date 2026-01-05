Miami Hurricanes vs. Ole Miss: Who Has the Roster Edge in the Fiesta Bowl Showdown?by: Matt Shodell1 hour agocanesportRead In AppDec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) communicates in the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn ImagesCaneSport already has broken down the massive Ole Miss offensive challenge vs. UM's D. Now it’s time to take a look at how the overall rosters match up.