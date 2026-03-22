Miami Hurricanes Eliminated by Purdue, 79-69, After Late Push Falls Short

Miami Hurricanes Eliminated by Purdue, 79-69, After Late Push Falls Shortby: Matt Shodell58 minutes agocanesportRead In AppMar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tru Washington (10) drives to the basket as Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) defends during the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn ImagesMiami’s NCAA Tournament run ends with a 79-69 loss to Purdue, but the Hurricanes show major progress under first-year coach Jai Lucas.