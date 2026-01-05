CJ Daniels Brings Veteran Leadership to Miami Hurricanes Ahead of Fiesta Bowl vs. Ole Miss

CJ Daniels Brings Veteran Leadership to Miami Hurricanes Ahead of Fiesta Bowl vs. Ole Missby: Matt Shodell1 hour agocanesportRead In AppDec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) celebrates the win over the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn ImagesThe Fiesta Bowl is around the corner, and don't miss everything Miami WR CJ Daniels is talking about in advance of it.