Miami lands commitment from five-star athlete A'mir Sears, fends off late Michigan push

Miami has scored another huge win on the recruiting trail.

Five-star Miami (Fla.) Columbus athlete A’mir Sears committed to the Hurricanes over Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas A&M and others on Friday afternoon.

“They are the hometown team,” Sears said. “I’ve been watching them since a young age. They’ve always been around since I was a freshman. They’ve been recruiting me for a long time.”

Michigan made a late NIL run for Sears. However, his heart was always with Miami, thanks in large part to his longstanding relationships with the staff.

Sears plays at Miami (Fla.) Columbus, which is the same high school that produced UM head coach Mario Cristobal. Now, Cristobal has a son on the team.

And that allows him to be around the Columbus program often.

“It’s really cool to have Coach Cristobal come out here,” Sears said. “He’s watching his son, but he also gets to watch me and some of the other guys on the team. He’s an amazing coach. Ever since he got the job at Miami, he’s been down to earth. He makes sure I’m straight. He’s a good guy.”

Sears is a dynamic two-way player who could legitimately line up at cornerback and wide receiver at the next level. However, Miami has prioritized him more on the defensive side of the ball.

“They like me both ways, but they really see me more on defense,” Sears said. “That’s where I see myself. I’ve been playing safety lately, but I can play anywhere on the field. I can play corner, free safety, strong safety and really wherever. If the coaches want me there, I’ll play it.”

At 6-foot-1, 160 pounds, Sears is ranked as the No. 2 cornerback and No. 10 overall recruit nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also ranked as the No. 2 overall recruit in the state of Florida.

The Hurricanes now have 21 overall commitments in the 2027 recruiting class — Sears, five-star Irmo (S.C.) High EDGE Jaiden Bryant, five-star Long Beach (Calif.) Poly cornerback Donte Wright, five-star Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Top 100 Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral wide receiver Eli Woodard, Top 100 Dothan (Ala.) High cornerback Ai’King Hall, Top 100 Garner (N.C.) High linebacker AJ Randle, Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, , Rivals300 Houston (Texas) Langham Creek defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile, Rivals300 Haymarket (Va.) Battlefield linebacker Noah Glover, Rivals300 Phenix City (Ala.) Central offensive lineman Jatori Williams, Rivals300 Miami (Fla.) North Miami Beach defensive back Andre Hyppolite, Rivals300 Poplarville (Miss.) High running back Ty Keys, Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll offensive lineman Sean Tatum, Rivals300 Lake Worth (Fla.) Santaluces EDGE Jayvon Dawson, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Pearland (Texas) High defensive lineman Demarco Jenkins, three-star Gainesville (Ga.) High offensive lineman Tyler Ford, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson, and three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine.

Miami entered the day with the No. 3 recruiting class nationally.