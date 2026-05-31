Miami lands commitment from four-star DL Demarco Jenkins

Miami has scored an important win on the recruiting trail.

Four-star Pearland (Texas) High defensive lineman Demarco Jenkins gave the Hurricanes a verbal pledge following his official visit on Sunday.

“The most exciting thing about the fit is how aggressive they are up front, especially coming from a 3-3 stack, having that four-man front,” Jenkins previously told Rivals. “The defense would be great for me.”

SMU was considered the leader for Jenkins going into official visits. However, Miami got him on campus for the first time this weekend and made him feel like a top priority.

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal, defensive tackles coach Damione Lewis and the rest of the staff did a great job of sealing the deal.

At 6-foot-3, 265 pounds, Jenkins is ranked as the No. 41 defensive lineman and No. 378 overall recruit nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also ranked as the No. 48 overall prospect in the state of Texas this cycle.

Miami now has 16 commitments in the 2027 recruiting class — Jenkins, five-star Long Beach (Calif.) Poly cornerback Donte Wright, five-star Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Top 100 Dotahn (Ala.) High cornerback Ai’King Hall, Top 100 Garner (N.C.) High linebacker AJ Randle, Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, , Rivals300 Houston (Texas) Langham Creek defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile, Rivals300 Phenix City (Ala.) Central offensive lineman Jatori Williams, Rivals300 Poplarville (Miss.) High running back Ty Keys, Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll offensive lineman Sean Tatum, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Gainesville (Ga.) High offensive lineman Tyler Ford, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson, three-star Lake Worth (Fla.) Santaluces EDGE Jayvon Dawson and three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine .

Miami entered the day with the No. 4 recruiting class nationally.