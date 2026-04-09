Miami lands commitment from in-state 2028 QB Knox Annis

Miami has scored an important commitment on the recruiting trail.

Three-star 2028 Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin quarterback Knox Annis committed to Miami after recently visiting for a spring practice.

Annis committed to Miami over offers from Auburn, Florida, Maryland, Northwestern, Wake Forest and others.

“What made Miami right for me is the relationship I had with the staff,” Annis told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “The pro-readiness from the quarterback position sending quarterbacks to the league.”

At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Annis is ranked as the No. 47 quarterback and No. 466 overall prospect nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also ranked as the No. 65 overall recruit in the state of Florida.

Annis passed for 2,203 yards and 22 touchdowns en route to leading Mandarin to an 11-2 record as a sophomore last season. He also rushed for 330 yards and one more score.

The talented in-state prospect also started as a freshman, passing for 1,349 yards and nine touchdowns to go along with 147 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Annis is a teammate of five-star 2028 wide receiver Brysen Wright, the No. 2 overall recruit nationally for next cycle. Miami is working hard to win over Wright as well and is currently in his top group.

Annis is Miami’s first commitment in the 2028 recruiting class.

Miami has eight commitments in the 2027 recruiting class — Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, Top 100 Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Rivals300 Miami (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna wide receiver Ah’Mari Stevens, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson, three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine and three-star Palm Beach (Fla.) Central offensive lineman Zaquan Linton.

Miami entered the day with the No. 8 recruiting class nationally.