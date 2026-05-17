Miami lands commitment from intriguing in-state EDGE Jayvon Dawson

Miami has landed a commitment from three-star in-state EDGE Jayvon Dawson.

The Lake Worth (Fla.) Santaluces prospect picked Miami over offers from Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, NC State, North Carolina and others on Sunday night.

Dawson just notched an offer from Miami 11 days ago. The Hurricanes pushed hard this weekend and were able to seal the deal.

Dawson totaled 68 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, eight sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble across 10 games as a junior last season.

At 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Dawson is ranked as the No. 64 linebacker and No. 722 overall prospect nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also ranked as the No. 80 overall recruit in the state of Florida this cycle.

Miami now has 13 commitments in the 2027 recruiting class — Dawson, five-star Long Beach (Calif.) Poly cornerback Donte Wright, five-star Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Top 100 Dotahn (Ala.) High cornerback Ai’King Hall, Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, , Rivals300 Houston (Texas) Langham Creek defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile, Rivals300 Poplarville (Miss.) High running back Ty Keys, Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll offensive lineman Sean Tatum, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Gainesville (Ga.) High offensive lineman Tyler Ford, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson and three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine .

Miami entered the day with the No. 6 recruiting class nationally.