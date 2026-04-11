Miami lands commitment from JUCO offensive tackle Jacob Hawks

Miami has scored an intriguing win on the recruiting trail.

JUCO offensive tackle Jacob Hawks committed to Miami shortly after his official visit over the weekend. Hawks picked UM over an offer from North Texas.

A6 6-foot-8, 315 pounds, Hawks was unranked as a high school recruit. However, he has an impressive frame and impressed at the junior college level in the fall.

A native of Topeka, Kansas, Hawks attended Hutchinson Community College last year and started every game at left tackle. He played a big role in Hutchinson finishing with an 11-1 record and reaching the junior college national championship game.

Hawks has three years of eligibility remaining and will enroll this summer, making him part of Miami’s 2026 recruiting class.

Miami now finishes with 33 players in the 2026 class. The Hurricanes rank No. 8 nationally, per the Rivals Industry team recruiting rankings.

The 2026 class is now officially in the review mirror. Miami is already off to a hot start in the 2027 recruiting class, which is currently ranked No. 7 nationally.

Miami holds nine commitments in the 2027 recruiting class — Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, Top 100 Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll offensive lineman Sean Tatum, Rivals300 Miami (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna wide receiver Ah’Mari Stevens, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson, three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine and three-star Palm Beach (Fla.) Central offensive lineman Zaquan Linton.