Miami lands commitment from local DB Sherrod Gourdine

Miami just scored its second recruiting win of the day.

Three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine gave Miami a verbal commitment following today’s unofficial visit.

Gourdine took in Miami’s first spring practice and decided to shut things down while on campus.

“Something I really like about them is they are going to show you if they are really interested in you,” Gourdine said. “The love Miami shows is just something else.”

Gourdine began to trend towards Miami earlier this month when he made his way to Coral Gables for 305 Day. The local prospect was able to spend extended time with head coach Mario Cristobal and the rest of the staff.

Gourdine locked in his commitment date shortly after the event.

“It went great,” Gourdine said. “I had a great time. I enjoyed myself. My mom and dad loved it, and every coach made sure to talk to me and my family — conversation after conversation. It felt like home to me. I had fun. I played games with some of the other recruits. It was just a blessing to be around all the coaches and Coach Mario.”

Gourdine committed to Miami over offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and others.

At 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, Gourdine is ranked as the No. 61 cornerback and No. 553 overall prospect nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also ranked as the No. 48 overall recruit in the state of Florida this cycle.

Gourdine is the seventh verbal commitment in Miami’s 2027 recruiting class, joining Top 100 Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Rivals300 Miami (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna wide receiver Ah’Mari Stevens, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson and three-star Palm Beach (Fla.) Central offensive lineman Zaquan Linton.

Miami entered the day with the No. 8 recruiting class nationally.